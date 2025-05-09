ASP summit 4.0 seeks new investments, global partnerships for African innovators

The highly anticipated Africa Soft Power (ASP) Summit 4.0 is set to convene Africa’s most influential leaders, innovators, and global partners in a groundbreaking event designed to harness the continent’s creative and economic potential.

Scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya, from May 21st –25th, 2025, amid growing international interest in African markets, this summit represents a critical opportunity to showcase the continent’s vibrant talent ecosystem while creating actionable pathways for sustainable investment across multiple sectors.

This year’s theme is ‘Africa’s Growth Engine: Aligning the Flow of Money, Innovation, and Global Opportunities’.

“Too often, Africa’s creative and digital sectors are overlooked in traditional economic policy and capital conversations.

“But in an era shaped by AI, climate disruption, and shifting socio-political power, our creative and tech ecosystems aren’t just cultural or soft, they are strategic. They offer the world new thinking, new models, and new pathways forward. That’s what this summit is about: showing that Africa is not just participating in the future, we are helping shape it,” said Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, Founder and Convener of Africa Soft Power.

The ASP Summit 4.0 will create a holistic space to shape policy, spark investment, and forge cross-sector and cross-border partnerships. Delegates will engage with Development Finance institutions (DFIs), top decision makers, investors, creative entrepreneurs, and policymakers to explore practical solutions and unlock capital flows into African talent and enterprise.

Through dynamic panels, breakout rooms, roundtables, city tours, excursions and curated networking sessions, ASP Summit 4.0 offers a uniquely Pan-African platform for advancing regional integration, policy alignment, and investment in the continent’s most promising industries.

“This convening is not just about dialogue, it’s a strategic inflexion point. This edition marks a pivotal moment, it is where Africa’s public and private leaders come together to connect the dots between creativity and capital, influence and infrastructure, innovation and impact.

“We are not just talking about Africa’s cultural assets but building the pipelines that turn creativity into economic power. Africa Soft Power Summit 4.0 provides strategic visibility, cross-sector access, and local insight that simply can’t be replicated elsewhere,” Dr. Nkiru Balonwu added.

