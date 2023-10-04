The presidential villa has commenced the implementation of the federal government’s policy that allows male officers to take time off work to bond with and care for a new baby or newly adopted child.

Speaking on Wednesday at an event titled “Baby Show” at the State House Medical Centre, aimed at promoting the health and well-being of infants and mothers through exclusive and prolonged breastfeeding, Dr Maryam Keshinro, a Consultant Paediatrician at the State House Medical Centre located inside the villa, confirmed that the policy on paternity leave is already in effect among federal civil servants at the seat of power.

“We are setting the pace as the apex hospital in the country,” she said.

Dr Keshinro noted that paternity leave is an important step towards recognising the vital role fathers play in their children’s lives from the earliest stages, encouraging them to be more actively involved in caregiving responsibilities, providing essential emotional support, and nurturing their children.

She also added that paternity leave complements existing family-friendly initiatives of the government, such as providing a crèche at workplaces and a six-month maternity leave for working mothers.

“The State House Medical Centre was designated a baby-friendly centre in 1997, and a year later, in August 1998, the Breastfeeding Support Group was initiated.”

“Since then, the State House Administration has consistently and actively promoted breastfeeding by supporting programmes related to breastfeeding among its staff through various courses, workshops, and initiatives, including the establishment of crèches and lactation facilities in the workplace,” the Consultant said.

On the theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, “Make Breastfeeding and Work, Work”, the Head of the Nursing Department at the State House Medical Centre, Thompson-Olatigbe Taiwo, stated that nursing mothers in the workplace should be able to work effectively and efficiently while also breastfeeding their baby.

She expressed gratitude to the management of the State House for providing a functional crèche at the Medical Centre and to the government for enacting maternity protection laws, policies, and regulations for breastfeeding mothers.

It will be recalled that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, had, in a circular dated November 25, 2022, titled “Computation of Leave Based on Working Days and Approval of Paternity Leave in the Public Service,” announced that the paternity leave was in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, 2021 Edition.

According to the circular issued 11 months ago, paternity leave is for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby. “The period of the leave shall be fourteen working days.





The leave shall not be more than once in two years and for a maximum of four children.

“Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy paternity leave for a period of fourteen working days.”

The Baby Show was attended by working nursing mothers and outsiders registered at the State House Medical Centre, who rendered the Breastfeeding Anthem: “In the office, in the market, everywhere and anywhere, I will breastfeed.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…