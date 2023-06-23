Versatile comedian and prolific author, Damilare Oluwasegun, popularly known as Asiricomedy is set to thrill Lagos with his first-ever comedy special tagged ‘Open Secret’.

Having performed in many countries around the world, the multi-talented personality is set to bring his unusual combination of skill sets into play to deliver a classic work of art.

The show will hold at Terra Kulture on August 13 and will be featuring several notable personalities across all spheres.

The author of five books has demonstrated peculiar excellence in his career which has spanned well over a decade.

Speaking to Tribune Online, Asiricomedy said he is inspired to hold the show based on his life experiences and the zeal to use his voice and platform for social commentary and evidential reforms.

