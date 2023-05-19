Appointment of new Iyaloja-General of Osun State, Mrs. Otebode Aderonke by the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday has resulted in crisis within the women market circle as the ousted one, Mrs. Awawu Asindemade kicked against the development, vowing to resist it at all cost.

The governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, described the new Iyaloja General as “a strong leader of business women” in Osun State, saying she has contributed immensely to the growth and development of commerce.

“We approve her appointment with all sense of responsibility and confidence in her ability to pilot the affairs of women in commerce for the collective prosperity of Osun state,” the statement read.

However, the former Iyaloja-General, Asindemade insisted that nobody can remove her, since the group was a Non-Governmental Organisation that she founded.

“They only removed themselves and not me, I am not bothered by that development, because they can’t stop me from being the Iyaloja General, rather the one appointed as the new Iyaloja General is for the PDP.

“The government has no power to remove Iyaloja General. Our group is a Non-governmental Organization. I was the one that founded it.”

