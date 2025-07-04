Ashura: Night of blessings

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

One of the unique aspects of the sacred months in Islam is that they feature special commemorative spiritual nights during which Muslim faithful can enhance their spiritual well-being. As months during which war, battles, and hostilities are strictly forbidden, they represent a time for Muslims to retreat into reflection and spiritual revival.

As divinely ordained periods, they serve as powerful moments of answered prayers (Istijabah), offering spiritual reassurance to the committed. As commemorative times of fulfilled hopes for the Prophets, great Sheikhs and scholars (Ulama), these months become periods of renewed hope for the followers of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). They also symbolise moments of divine victory for those who remain patient, steadfast and unshaken in faith during trials, those who establish prayer, fast, give alms and trust in Allah (SWT).

Indeed, the sacred months are unique (Qur’an 9:2), and the spiritual nights they contain are deeply significant. Since Islamic dates are determined by the lunar calendar, we can observe these nights with precise timing, allowing believers to experience the same potency, freshness, and efficacy with which the prayers of the Prophets were once answered.

As we enter the first lunar month, Muharram, Muslims eagerly anticipate the 10th night, known as Ashura: the Night of Blessings, the most sacred night of the month of Haram (Holy Qur’an 2:194). On this blessed day, Allah (SWT) accepted the prayers of many Prophets and turned mercifully to humanity. On this day, the All-Hearing (Al-Sami‘), the Answerer of Prayers (Al-Mujib), and the Accepter of Repentance (Qābil al-Tawbah) bestowed mercy, granted requests, and forgave sins, for He is the Most Merciful, the Oft-Returning.

It was on this sacred night that Allah (SWT) accepted the repentance of Prophet Adam and his wife, Hawwa (Eve), after years of prayer and wandering the Earth seeking forgiveness (Qur’an 7:23). Although they were sent out of Paradise for eating the forbidden fruit—deceived by Satan (Qur’an 2:36)—they sincerely repented. Acknowledging their wrongdoing and resolving to turn away from sin, Allah showed them mercy. Tradition holds that they reunited on Mount Arafat in present-day Saudi Arabia on the Day of Ashura, though some scholars suggest their reunion may have occurred in the region of modern-day Iraq.

Also on this day, Prophet Nuh (Noah) and his companions were delivered from the Great Flood. After preaching monotheism for over nine centuries, most of his people, including his own son, rejected the truth (Qur’an 11:32). Only a small number of believers, along with pairs of every species, were saved aboard the Ark. The disbelievers perished in a flood of unprecedented scale, as water gushed from both the earth and sky. The Ark came to rest on Mount Judi (in or near the region encompassing modern-day Turkey, Iraq, Syria, and Persia) on the Day of Ashura (Qur’an 11:44). In commemoration, early Muslims would light hurricane lamps on this day, celebrating the joy of Noah and his companions disembarking from the Ark.

Furthermore, Prophet Isa (Jesus) was saved from crucifixion on Ashura and raised up to Allah (Qur’an 4:157–158). Accused of treason and impersonation by the Jews and brought before Pontius Pilate for preaching monotheism and declaring himself the Anointed Messiah (Luke 23:2, Qur’an 19:30), his enemies attempted to crucify him. However, Allah protected him, just as He had protected other prophets. Isa was raised up, similar to how Prophet Idris (Enoch) was raised (Qur’an 3:54, 4:144, 7:25, 17:93). In a miraculous act, the image of Jesus was transferred onto Judas, the one who betrayed him, who was then crucified instead. As Jesus prayed for mercy, guidance, and protection, Allah answered his supplications on Ashura (Qur’an 5:110).

Ashura is also the day Allah showed mercy to Prophet Ayub (Job) (Qur’an 38:42). He endured immense suffering, physically, mentally and spiritually, for years (Qur’an 21:83). His body was covered in sores; his livestock were destroyed; his servants slain. Yet, he remained steadfast, patient, and devoted in prayer. While even his wife’s faith wavered, Ayub never lost hope. Allah ultimately restored him to prosperity, doubling his previous blessings. His friends and family returned, and he had a new family of seven sons and three daughters. He lived to a good old age, witnessing four generations of descendants (Qur’an 21:83). His healing began on the Day of Ashura when Allah instructed him to strike the ground with his foot, causing water to gush forth. He drank, bathed, and was rejuvenated in spirit.

On this great day, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) also received divine reassurance through Angel Jibril (Gabriel) (Qur’an 5:67, 25:10, 9:60, 110:2). He was assured of Allah’s mercy and blessings upon himself and his followers. He was confirmed as the Seal of the Prophets, the Mercy to mankind, and the Perfect Leader. Prophecies of divine favor, abundant good, treasures and reward for his followers were affirmed.

May Almighty Allah grant us His blessings on this Night of Blessings (Ashura) and beyond. Ameen.