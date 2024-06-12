The Aseyin of Iseyinland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III, Ajirotutu I, on Monday, embarked on a historic royal visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II).

The visit marked a significant moment in the relationship between the two Yoruba kingdoms and was greeted with tremendous fanfare and celebration, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Yoruba people.

Oba Adeyeri III and his entourages were wholeheartedly received by the Ooni of Ife and other members of his traditional council. During the royal visit, Oba Enitan acknowledged the significance of the visit in fostering unity and collaboration among traditional rulers.

Also, the royal visit was met with great excitement and joy by both sides, signaling the deep respect and admiration that exists between the two kingdoms. The people of Ife also joined in the festivities, displaying their cultural pride through traditional songs, dances, and performances that filled the air with vibrant energy.

In his address to the Ooni of Ife and the people of Ife, Oba Aseyin expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his entourage. He conveyed the heartfelt greetings of the people of Iseyinland to the Ooni of Ife, emphasising the bond of brotherhood and unity that unites the Yoruba kingdoms.

In addition, Oba Aseyin recalled that both Ife and Iseyin have enjoined and shared long, lasting harmonious relationships right from the days of the forebears to the present day.

Also, Oba Aseyin explained that the royal visit symbolizes a moment of unity, love, and goodwill that exists among the Yoruba people, highlighting the enduring bond that unites the various kingdoms and communities within Yorubaland.

Speaking on the need for a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria, the Ooni of Ife commended Honourable Shina Peller, who was part of the Aseyin’s entourage, for the good work he is doing in his capacity as the Ayedero of Yorubaland. He noted that Honourabe Peller has been using his office judiciously and admirably to promote peace, unity, love, and prosperity not only in Yorubaland but in Nigeria as a whole.

The Ooni therefore encouraged the Ayedero of Yorubaland to continue using his revered traditional office in bringing about tranquility progress and prosperity in the land.

Some of the eminent people of Iseyin that accompanied Oba Adeyeri III to Ife are the Ikolaba of Iseyinland, High Chief Ismail Odubiyi Tikalosoro, the Ayedero of Yorubaland, Honourable Shina Peller, who also holds the title of Aare Gbobaniyi of Iseyinland, Baale Koso and others. These eminent figures added prestige and honour to the occasion, further strengthening the bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two kingdoms.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE