Aseyin: Oyo traditional worshippers seek hasty succession

The Oyo State chapter of the Traditional Worshippers Association of Nigeria has said that the death of the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi, Ajinese 1 was painful, because of his contributions to the growth of the ancient Iseyin community.

The body, in a statement made available to journalists on Monday jointly signed by the branch Chairman, Surveyor Adefabi Dasola and his Secretary, Chief Dr Fakayode Fayemi Fatunde, hinted that the late monarch would find peace with his God and ancestors as he did all he could to unite his subjects across religious and political divides.

The statement further added that the kingmakers and community leaders would do Iseyin a great favour if they make haste to replace the king with another suitable candidate that will continue with the drive to unite indigenes and work for the progress of the people and society at large.

“We commiserate with the immediate family of the late Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr Abdganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi, Ajinese 1, the royal family, the Oyo State government and the entire people of Iseyin on the transition of our late monarch.

“It is on record that Aseyin played his part in upholding tradition which he always demonstrated in his lifetime by communicating with Eledumare for the development of Nigeria, Oyo State and his community at all times.

“We remember how he mobilised all religious leaders for prayers during the Covid-19 pandemic and whenever issues that were of great concern like insecurity happened, we shall miss all these about him.

“We are using this opportunity to call on the kingmakers and community leaders in Iseyin not to allow vacuum in the process of succession, so as not to give way to a halt in the developmental process that has been in place in Iseyin overtime.”

The traditional worshippers remarked that they appreciated the efforts of the royal family to uphold tradition by issuing directives against filming or taking pictures of the monarch’s corpse during his burial, saying it would go a long way to preserve the honour that kings were known for, whether alive or at their passing.

They said it was regrettable that such control was not in place during the burial of some notable Yoruba monarchs which led to the display of their corpses’ pictures on the internet.

