Asefon lauds Tinubu for N45,000 monthly stipend to technical college students

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Hon. Comrade Asefon Sunday, has expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the historic approval of a ₦45,000 monthly stipend for students enrolled in technical colleges across Nigeria.

In a statement released on Wednesday by his office, Hon. Asefon described the approval as a landmark moment in the history of student welfare in Nigeria.

He noted that the initiative is part of a broader commitment by the Tinubu administration to empower youth through technical and vocational education, with a total grant of ₦120 billion allocated under the new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) scheme.

“This remarkable gesture once again reaffirms President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to education as a cornerstone of national growth and development,” Hon. Asefon stated.

“His Excellency has demonstrated, through this initiative, his belief in skills-based education and his identity as a truly student-friendly President.”

He further emphasised that the ₦45,000 monthly stipend is a grant, not a loan, and thus does not require repayment, making it a life-changing opportunity for countless students and their families.

“Today marks a memorable milestone in the hearts of Nigerian students. This grant stands as a testament to President Tinubu’s unmatched generosity and vision for an inclusive educational future. It is yet another reason why Nigerian students continue to stand solidly with Mr. President,” Asefon added.

He also extended appreciation to the Federal Ministries of Youth Development and Education, along with all stakeholders who played critical roles in facilitating this initiative.

“I must commend the collaborative efforts of all those who helped bridge the gap between the student community and the Presidency. Your contributions are deeply appreciated.”

