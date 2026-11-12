ASCSN demands N300,000 minimum wage for federal workers

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has demanded an immediate increase in the minimum salary of federal workers to ₦300,000 monthly, declaring that the current ₦70,000 national minimum wage can no longer guarantee a decent standard of living amid rising economic hardship.

The association said the soaring costs of food, transportation, energy and healthcare had further eroded workers’ purchasing power, making an urgent and substantial salary review imperative.

The National President of ASCSN, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, made the demand on Thursday at the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Mohammed urged the Federal Government to move beyond temporary palliatives and wage awards and implement a sustainable salary increase that reflects prevailing economic realities.

Aligning the association with the position of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), he said temporary interventions could not provide lasting solutions to the economic challenges confronting workers.

He expressed concern over the government’s failure to fully implement previous relief packages, particularly the 2023 wage awards, saying the experience had weakened workers’ confidence in temporary intervention measures.

He therefore urged the Federal Government not to wait until the next statutory minimum wage negotiation cycle before reviewing workers’ salaries.

“Rather than waiting until the next statutory minimum wage negotiation cycle, we demand that the Federal Government should act immediately by raising the salary of its lowest-paid worker to ₦300,000, with appropriate consequential adjustments across higher salary grade levels,” he said.

Responding to the concerns of the association, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, called for a stronger partnership between the Federal Government and organised labour, urging both sides to embrace dialogue and collaboration in addressing workers’ welfare.

Speaking at the meeting themed “From Confrontation to Collaboration”, the minister said disagreements between government and labour should be resolved through constructive engagement rather than strikes and prolonged confrontations.

He described the theme as a positive statement of the association’s commitment to dialogue and national development, stressing that collaboration should not be mistaken for weakness or surrender.

“Government listens, Labour speaks, and together we find solutions that work for workers and for the nation,” he said.

The minister assured the association of the ministry’s commitment to working with it on the welfare of senior civil servants, the timely review of the National Minimum Wage through the Tripartite Committee, pensions, training and decent work.

He also stressed that a motivated workforce was indispensable to effective governance, declaring that workers should be regarded as the nation’s greatest asset rather than a cost to be managed.

Beyond the minimum salary demand, Mohammed called on the Federal Government to commence the payment of gratuity to federal public servants following its approval of the restoration of the benefit.

He described the approval as a significant victory for workers, particularly those approaching retirement, and urged relevant ministries, departments and agencies, as well as the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, to ensure transparent and timely implementation.

The ASCSN president also demanded the settlement of outstanding promotion arrears, peculiar allowances and retirement benefits under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

On capacity development, he urged the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to prioritise continuous training and retraining of civil servants, noting that technological advancement and artificial intelligence had transformed the world of work and made skills development increasingly necessary.

The association also called for intensified action against kidnapping, banditry and highway insecurity, while endorsing the establishment of state police.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Mohammed urged members to exercise their constitutional voting rights and called on the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a level playing field for credible elections.