ASCON trains staff on strategies for rebranding

The Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Badagry, Lagos, has embarked on a staff and management retreat in a bid to reposition the institution to a world-standard.

The school, which is owned by the Federal Government and established 52 years ago, commenced the three-day training on Wednesday and lasted till Friday.

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening session, the new Director-General of the school, Mrs. Funke Femi Adepoju, highlighted the importance of the retreat to participants who are middle and senior level faculty members and more importantly to the institution in improving its service delivery.

According to her, this retreat is the beginning of our collective journey towards excellence.

She said, “ASCON has long been a beacon of knowledge innovation and leadership development training institution and research in Nigeria.

“And we understand that to remain relevant and more impactful, we must continually assess and refine our strategies.

“This is just as we recognize the importance of adapting to the ever-changing landscape of public administration and management globally.

“We want to make ASCON to be more visible to the whole world and render its range of services according to the global best practices.

“We want to ensure our activities and services align with the mantra of the renewed hope of President Bola Tinubu, which is to strengthen the capacity of government institutions and that of the private sector.

“That is why we chose rebranding for transformation as our theme for the retreat.

“By this, we want to encapsulate our commitment to redefining our approach, enhancing our capabilities, and strengthening our impact.

“So, through this retreat, we aim to harness the collective wisdom, experience and creativity of our staff across spectrum to drive meaningful change and strategic growth for our institution.

“We must all have to be on the same page for this journey by beginning to do things differently so as get a desirable result.

“We all have specific role to play in making ASCON truly a future-ready institution.

“So, we must let it register into our sub-consciousness that we must be more committed and alive to our roles as an individual and also as a team at whatever level of our operations.

“ASCON is a good brand and a pride of the nation and so, we must all make it to become a preferred destination for quality training and retreat not only for the government workers across tiers but also for the private sector operators and individuals.

“We have the facilities and qualified workforce to drive the vision.

“Even though, we may be confronted with pocket of challenges here and there, we will fix them and move forward substantially.

“So, whatever you need to do today shouldn’t be shifted for tomorrow.

Speaking further, Adepoju, who is a former Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, urged participants to be on the same page and have a positive mindset for the development of ASCON.

While promising continuous training and good welfare for categories of staff of the institution, she observed that opening to a new knowledge and skills by any worker at any level is a right pathway for better performance.

Some of the facilitators at the retreat include Melody Lenox and Anita Paxton, who are both co-founders of Innovators Beyond Borders, as well as Dr James Kolawole, who is the Registrar and CEO of the Institute of Behavioural Alignment of Nigeria and Mrs. Titilope Ojo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Aplus Trainers Ltd.

They each exposed participants to rudiments of what it takes to work as a team and be a valuable asset to an institution such as ASCON.

Some of the participants, however, shared their thoughts about the retreat, describing it as fresh breath of knowledge and insight that will shape ASCON into global relevance.

They said they believe they were now better prepared for the journey of transforming the institution to a world-class standard.

