MEMBERS of Asarama kingdom, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have said the fire incident on Saturday was caused by electrical failure and not sabotage as being claimed in some quarters.

A fire outbreak was reported on the Trans National Pipeline at Iyongorong Agbagilor in Agbaokwan Asarama, Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

No life was lost in the incident according to the sources, but aquatic life was destroyed and fishing activities of the predominantly riverside community were disrupted as the people were no longer able to carry out their fishing and other economic activities.

The fire was said to have happened on May 11, after the strike of thunder and lightning that accompanied a heavy downpour in the community.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune about the incident through telephone call, the natural ruler of Atah Obolo -Agbaokwan Asarama community, King A. J. Daniel-Erumumbuban confirmed the fire incident saying he suspected that electrical failure caused the fire outbreak.

The monarch said: “From the view of the populace in that area, I think the incident happened by natural causes because, going by what I heard, from the CDC chairman of the area who called me to report the incident, as well as other people, including my surveillance crew said the incident happened about 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.

“There were thunder and lightning immediately the fire erupted from that particular direction which borders the Asarama and Bodo kingdoms. That is where the incident took place.”

The royal father described the claim of sabotage by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) as hasty, saying there was no evidence to substantiate the claim without a joint investigation visit (JIV) by the stakeholders.

“We can only ascertain such claim if a joint investigation had been carried out, where the community will be there, SPDC, Pipeline Infrastructure will be there, all critical stakeholders will be there so that we can ascertain what really caused it.

Also, a pipeline surveillance and community relations expert, Dr. Akpos Mezeh confirmed the fire incident and agreed with the Royal Father that it was only a joint investigation by the relevant stakeholders that will determine the cause of the fire outbreak.

He also ruled out the likelihood of sabotage, explained that the impact of the fire on the pipeline pointed to an outside impact than what would have been the case if it was a case of sabotage.

He called for patience from all concerned until the JIV was conducted before the cause of the fire will finally determined.

