Asake takes over Lagos mainland at Sinatra on Sunday

For many reasons, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, Mr Money is trending this 2022 ‘Ileya’ season.

The beloved Sungba crooner in a few trending videos on social media has promised fans and friends a live concert at Sinatra, a lifestyle bar in the Adeniyi Jones area of Lagos State on Sunday, July 10.

Packaged by Sinatra, the concert is billed to be an all-white Ileya-special party and is tagged ‘Asake live under the sky’.

According to Sinatra’s spokesperson, Tommy Onaola, the Asake live concert is a way to give holiday makers a great atmosphere to relax with good music and make merry.

In the last few months, Sinatra has been a hub for lovers of good music, quality entertainment and relaxing ambience. Stars like K1, Pasuma, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda and many others have graced Sinatra’s stage and its adjoining club, Carica.

In one of the trending videos about the ‘Asake Live Under the sky’ concert, Mr Money called on his teeming fans to party with him at Sinatra. “I’ll be performing at the Sinatra Ileya special white party. Come outside and let’s do it the ‘Mr Money’ way.

