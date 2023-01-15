Asake, Seyi Vibes, Black Sheriff thrill at BWUFEST

Leading showbiz company, Achievas Entertainment Limited, made history with its debut concert tagged ‘Beer With Us Festival’ as the trio of Asake, Seyi Vibes and Black Sheriff thrilled with some of their hit songs.

From back to back music by DJ Spicy; the event host, Eric ‘Mr Hyenana’ Adebamiro, spiced up the event with aspiring talents showcasing their talent firsthand to the mammoth crowd

One of the high points of the night was the freestyle rappers from the crowd and a talented concertgoer who took the opportunity to showcase his skill, winning an iPhone in the process.

From the performance by Ugoccie, with her purple hair and black cargo pants which combined well for a perfect pop performance; ladies Favourite and ‘ Mr Oreo’ crooner, Iyanya, thrilled the guests with his dance fusion performance.

Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif, who received critical acclaim for his songs ‘First Sermon’ and ‘Second Sermon’, then emerged. The “Kwaku the Traveler” crooner performed a number of songs with the refrain “of course I fucked up” specifically electrifying the ‘Beer With Us’ stage.

Holding on to the momentum, Seyi Vibez musical interaction with the audience shows how mainstream he is gradually becoming despite his use of Yoruba dialect and street lingua.

Man of the moment, Mr Money Crooner, Ololade Asake, is sure a show stopper anytime as the YBNL signee gave an incredible back to back performance form Palazzo, Sungba, Mr Money with the vibe, Terminator, Peace be unto you, Joha, among others.

Speaking on the success of the event, Achievas top executive, Daniel Chiori Cole, noted that “as the brand is known to keep to its words; we have indeed made magic with the debut edition.”

First Lady and one of the producers Aishat Anaekwe said: “It’s a great opportunity to bring world class entertainment to Lagos. This festival is a unique experience that gives music and beer lovers a truly premium and unmissable experience, the best of Nigeria and Ghana in one space, electrifying!

