Asake releases debut album ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’

YBNL singer Asake (a.k.a Mr Money) has released his first album titled “Mr Money With The Vibe.”

The album contains 12 tracks, including previously released singles like Sungba (feat. Burna Boy), Peace Be Unto You and Terminator.

One of the tracks, titled “Reason,” features American rapper Russ.

Other tracks in the album include Dull, Organise, Dupe, Muse, Joha, Nzaza, Ototo, and Sunmomi.

Asake has been making waves in the Nigerian music industry lately with famous works like Omo Ope (feat. Olamide) and Palazzo (with DJ Spinall), among others.

Sometime last month, he shared pictures of his newly acquired luxury mansion via his Instagram (@asakemusic), with the caption, “Went from hustling for free bed space to investing in real estate.”

He is currently signed to Olamide’s YBNL record label.

