Asaba Industrial Estate: Delta to revoke C of O of land not put to proper use

Any land in the proposed Industrial Estate in Asaba, Delta State, that is not used for the right purpose for which it was allocated will have its Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) revoked.

This is because approval for the status support given to the estate by the state executive council is to ensure that the allocations fall in line with the government’s desire to have a functional industrial estate.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who disclosed this while briefing journalists on some key decisions reached, at the State Executive Council meeting held in Asaba, said in giving the approval, Exco examined the status of land that was allocated to a number of industrialists previously.

He pointed out that those who may have decided to deploy some of the land allocated to them to other uses will now realise that they have to use it (the land) for the purpose for which the land was allocated them.

The Commissioner stated that the allottees needed to revalidate their land, reiterating that those who have decided not to do anything at all on the land would have their C of O revoked by the state government.

According to him, the meeting approved the rehabilitation of the Owa-Oyibu Sports Complex, tarring and total reconstruction, tarring and total reconstruction of access to the new Federal Road Safety Corps Training School in Owa- Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

Other roads approved by the Exco, according to Mr Aniagwu, are Dorathy Street in Boji-Boji Owa; Owa-Nta Street in Boji-Boji; Mbiri township roads; internal roads in Kunukoma community in Warri South-West as well as Akugbene main township roads.

Also approved are the construction of community roads in Mosogar in Ethiope West, construction of some roads in Ughelli town, Bomadi roads and Ojobo/Torogbene Road in the Burutu Local Government Area.

Others include the reconstruction of the Asaba Abattoir to a modern status, stressing that the Ministry of Agriculture has been directed to synergise with council chairmen to ascertain the state of abattoirs across the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Asaba Industrial Estate: Delta to revoke C of O of land not put to proper use

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Asaba Industrial Estate: Delta to revoke C of O of land not put to proper use