Asaba declaration: We want action, Ohaneze to Southern governors

The Igbo Social-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Wednesday, backed the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum in their recommendations towards ending the high level of insecurity across the country, especially on the ban on open grazing.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that the governors had after their meeting in Delta State, on Tuesday, 11th May 2021 recommended among other things, the convocation of a national dialogue, ban on open grazing and state police.

Speaking to Tribune Online in Awka, on the development, the Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Demian Ogene-Okeke, called on the governors to implement their stands with actions.

He said the governors meeting was an avenue for us, the people of Southern Nigeria to decide whether to continue as one Nigeria or not.

According to him, “it is an established fact that the remote causes of secessionist movements include: President Muhammadu Buhari’s nepotistic appointments against principles of federal character, the refusal for the country restructuring by some section of the politicians, marginalization and neglect of Southeast in the present administration.

“We are, therefore, backing the Southern Governors call for ‘urgent National dialogue’ of all ethnic groups by 1st October 2021 to discuss salient issues and address fundamental questions that will strengthen the faith of Nigerians, if Nigeria must remain as one entity.

Ogene-Okeke however, lauded the political will, uncommon courage and unity of purpose displayed by the southern Governors’ Forum through their decisions and resolutions during the meeting.

He maintained that the Igbos will remain committed to the existence of Nigeria as a nation.

He also urged the governors to enforce the ban on open grazing with stiff penalties and sanctions and not talking and talking, he added.

