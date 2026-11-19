•Analyst identifies funding, competence as major hurdles

Chief of Staff to the President and Chairman, Presidential Working Group on State Police, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, has confirmed that the Presidency has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, which provides for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria.

However, Gbajabiamila listed the last steps to be embarked on by the working group before the president assents to the bill.

Gbajabiamila disclosed the development in a statement made available to State House Correspondents in Abuja.

The Chief of Staff, in the statement, said the bill was formally transmitted to the executive arm on Wednesday by the president’s Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart.

The chief of staff noted that President Tinubu would give the much-expected presidential assent to pass the bill after consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

Gbajabiamila, who maintained that the bill would undergo legislative drafting validation in the office of the Minister of Justice, further disclosed that his Working Group, upon receipt of the validated version, would review it and present it, alongside its report, to Mr President for consideration.

The statement expressed appreciation to both chambers of the National Assembly, “the 36 state governors, the State Houses of Assembly and all Nigerians, who have demonstrated a shared commitment to addressing the nation’s security challenges.”

The statement read: “All 36 state Houses of Assembly have approved the Bill, exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 states, representing two-thirds of the 36 states, as stipulated in Section 9(2) of the Constitution.

“President Bola Tinubu will review the Constitution Alteration Bill in consultation with the AGF. He will assent to the bill at a formal signing ceremony.

“Meanwhile, the Presidential Working Group on State Police, which I chair, with the support of the Policy Advisory Committee, has undertaken extensive stakeholder engagement and nationwide consultations towards developing a draft National Policing Bill.

“The draft bill has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation. Upon receipt of the validated version, the Working Group will review it and present it, alongside its report to the president for consideration.

“President Tinubu expresses his appreciation to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the National Assembly, the Clerk to the National Assembly, the 36 state governors, the State Houses of Assembly, and all Nigerians who have demonstrated a shared commitment to addressing the nation’s security challenges.”

Earlier, the Senate asked the Clerk of the National Assembly to transmit the Constitution Amendment Bill on the Establishment of State Police Service to President Tinubu for his assent.

The development came barely 24 hours after the legislature disclosed that the bill had secured 100 percent approval by the 36 state Houses of Assembly.

Wednesday’s resolution followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, confirming that all the state Houses of Assembly approved the bill, which surpassed the two-thirds (24) majority approval required under Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Senate said, having met all legal thresholds, the bill would be sent to the president for his assent.

The Red Chamber also urged the president to forward for passage the national policing bill that would set out the operational guidelines for state police and the existing federal police structure.

The Senate resolved to: “Mandate the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for the establishment of State Police Services (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, to the president for his assent, in line with the Acts Authentication Act, 2004.

“Thank Mr President for taking ownership of and boldly supporting the bill throughout the process, and urge him to forward the National Policing Bill, which will enable the operationalisation of subnational policing, to the National Assembly for legislative scrutiny and expeditious passage.”

Senators generally lauded the successful passage of the bill, particularly acknowledging the fact that all the 36 states approved it, an indication that the sub-nationals all appreciated its relevance at a time of rising security challenges.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, while seconding the motion to transmit the bill to Tinubu, stated: “I, therefore, support this motion and urge my colleagues to do the same because, in the present circumstances in which we find ourselves, insecurity has become one of the major concerns of Nigerians.”

Section 9(2) of the Constitution specifies the general procedure for amendment, requiring a bill to pass with at least two-thirds majority of members in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

This implies that a report on any amendment bill must secure the votes of 240 members (out of 360) of the House of Representatives and at least, 73 (out of 109) senators to pass.

Analyst identifies funding, competence as major hurdles

Lawyer and public commentator, Charles Omole, has identified inadequate funding, professional competence and weak recruitment standards as major hurdles that must be addressed to ensure the successful implementation of state police.

Omole, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the appointment of competent professionals to manage the transition and the establishment of a sustainable funding structure would be critical to the success of the proposed policing system.

Describing the agreement by all the states on the constitutional amendment as historic, he said previous attempts at constitutional amendments in Nigeria had often been characterised by political bargaining and competing demands.

He commended President Tinubu for securing support for the amendment, noting that the development demonstrated the importance of focused leadership.