As the world awaits COVID-19 vaccines

THE first confirmed index case of Covid-19 in Nigeria was announced on February 27, 2020, when an Italian citizen in Lagos tested positive for the virus.

The World Health Organization has described Coronavirus as an infectious disease that can only be prevented or curbed by washing of hands regularly or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching the face.

The Covid-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette.

At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for Covid-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments. As the world awaits the vaccines for the pandemic, economic, political, social, and educational activities have been put on hold. The change brought by the Coronavirus in Nigeria is visible and have since forced governments at state and federal levels to request for loans and donations.

Some government and private institutions have started lay-offs, slashing salaries of their workers to cushion the financial effect of the pandemic. The pestilence has thrown its sword more on non-consumable businesses, especially during the lockdown period. This has introduced untold hardship on Nigerians.

Despite the economic downturn, prices of commodities, especially consumables have skyrocketed. On the other hand, businessmen who are selling the products enjoy the impact of the Coronavirus disease. This portrays the inhuman acts as well as a lack of sympathy for the sanctity for human lives among the people

Coronavirus has given rise to social and attitudinal change. Handshake as a mode of greeting has been suspended; social and physical distancing has been enforced. Wearing of face mask and hand gloves have become the order of the day. Curfew and lockdown have restrained Nigerians from going about their normal activities.

Governments and health sectors have completely moved their attention to the control of Coronavirus and this has affected other health-related issues, as people with diseases like diabetes, AIDS, hypertension, malaria, typhoid and other diseases that need extensive care are finding it difficult to access to health care due to the Covid-19 impact.

This, according to some experts, is responsible for the incessant deaths in Kano. The pestilence has uncovered poor health facility in the country which has been whimpering for attention for over a decade.

The pandemic is, indeed, a calamity and a blessing. It is a calamity because it destroys almost everything in the world, and a blessing because it comes to teach us lessons.

Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol, Kano

