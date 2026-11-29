Chief Festus Oluwasegun Ajibulu is a tax expert and former Commissioner in Ekiti State. In this interview with TUNDE ADELEKE, he shares his life story, his struggles as a student in a foreign land, his journey to professional success in the United States, philanthropic activities and experiences in politics.

You were once a commissioner in Ekiti State and have remained actively involved in the politics of the state. How would you describe your experience so far?

I am a politician, but not a typical politician because I don’t depend on politics for a living. As you rightly said, I was a commissioner in Ekiti State until 2014. During my time as a commissioner, I learnt a lot of things I never knew existed in politics, and those experiences have shaped my understanding of the political landscape.

Since then, I have remained consistent with my party and served in different capacities. However, I am not a do-or-die politician. When things are okay, fine; when they are not, I move on and concentrate on other things.

I am also a businessman, and my business is in America, where I work as a tax professional. It is one of the biggest individually owned tax outfits in North Carolina, and it is still functioning well. So, that is who I am.

Can you let us into your family background, sir?

I am Chief Festus Oluwasegun Ajibulu from Ipao-Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, although I mostly go by the name Segun.

I am the Atayese of Ipao-Ekiti, Bobagunwa of Odo-Oro-Ekiti, Are Abobatolu of Esun-Ekiti, Atunluse of Irele-Ekiti and Otunba Fiwajoye of Igede-Ekiti.

My father was a Reverend Pastor, while my mother was a trader and a deaconess.

Can you tell us the schools you attended?

I attended Baptist Primary School, Oyin-Akoko, in Ondo State, and later Baptist Primary School, Abeokuta. I completed my primary education at Ifosan Baptist Primary School, Ilesa. From there, I proceeded to Ekiti Baptist High School, Igede-Ekiti, but completed my secondary education at Doherty Memorial Grammar School, Ijero-Ekiti.

Afterwards, I worked briefly with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Victoria Island, Lagos. At the time, television and radio operations were still fused together before they were eventually separated.

It was from NTA that I travelled to Austria for my undergraduate studies before proceeding to the United States for my master’s degree.

Can you take us through your career trajectory?

After my secondary education, as I mentioned earlier, I worked with NTA in Lagos before travelling to Austria for my undergraduate studies. I later moved to the United States, where I obtained my master’s degree.

In Austria, I studied Textile Technology, and my programme was conducted in German, not English. After completing my studies, I realised I had a challenge returning home without being able to communicate effectively in English. The little English I understood was what I had learnt during my secondary school days.

I therefore decided to move to an English-speaking country to improve my proficiency so that I could communicate fluently when I eventually returned to Nigeria. I considered Australia and the United States. However, I was offered admission in the US, and I also had friends, family friends and in-laws there.

When I got to America, I became involved in political activism because the struggle for the liberation of South Africa was very much alive at the time. Most of my classes were scheduled towards the weekends, and there were regular protests in front of the South African Embassy, with Jesse Jackson participating.

Whenever I was going to school, I would take along my music box and play Sunny Okosun’s songs, particularly My Papa’s Land and Fire in Soweto. People became so fond of the music that whenever I failed to show up on a Saturday, they would ask why I was absent.

After the liberation of South Africa, we returned to Nigeria. However, we were unhappy with the way Buhari, as military Head of State, was governing the country, particularly his decision to imprison politicians instead of putting them on trial. The only aspect of his programme we particularly appreciated at the time was the War Against Indiscipline (WAI).

I have never cried over any military coup in Nigeria, but the coup that removed Buhari from power made me cry because IBB did not mean well for the country. I felt he was merely playing to the gallery.

How would you describe your experience as a career professional in the USA?

I thank God. I did not just wake up one day and decide to become a professional. I worked in several places and served in different American government departments. I worked as a social worker for some time before moving to North Carolina, where I worked in Economic Sufficiency.

While working there, I enrolled in Microsoft Systems Engineering courses, which were very popular at the time. I borrowed $15,000 from a bank to finance the training.

As the programme progressed, I discovered that we needed about 15 certifications before we could qualify as Microsoft Systems Engineers. I think I had completed the sixth or seventh certification when I got to the school one day and discovered that the entire premises had been locked.

I was told that the owner had closed all the school’s branches across America and travelled out of the country. I was stranded. I had borrowed money that I needed to repay, while my hopes of becoming a computer systems engineer had been dashed by the sudden closure of the school.

I then asked myself what I could do next. That was how I ventured into tax preparation while still working with the government. I enrolled in a tax school to perfect my skills in tax preparation.

I hardly slept during that period. I would work throughout the night and still report to work in the morning. Eventually, I resigned from my government job to establish my tax business.

I employed people to work for me, and in the first year, I made twice what my former boss was earning. That was how the business continued to grow, and today, I thank God that it is still thriving.

If politics had not become part of me, I would have had no reason to return to Nigeria. I would have been enjoying myself with the income I was making in America and my monthly retirement benefits.

But home is home. What joy would I derive from enjoying everything life could offer me abroad while my people are suffering and living in abject poverty in Nigeria, unable to afford three square meals a day? That is not who I am.

I have to be here and be part of the change process. That is what I have been doing. I believe I have a responsibility to give back to my people from what God has blessed me with.

I established my foundation, which will soon be 35 years old, and through it, I have been able to give out a lot of things and positively impact lives.

What is the name of the foundation?

It is the Segun Ajibulu Foundation.

What do you do specifically through the foundation?

We have been involved in several humanitarian activities. Just yesterday, a consignment arrived in Nigeria from the United States, containing different items meant for children, persons with disabilities and widows.

During Christmas, I give out money and food items. I also visit motherless homes, award scholarships and support people in different ways.

My greatest joy comes from meeting people who tell me that I once gave them scholarships. Sometimes, I do not even remember their faces, but they come forward to share their stories.

The other day, I met a doctor who told me that he might not have become what he is today if I had not awarded him a scholarship when he was in secondary school.

Some elderly people also meet me and say that without the food items and money I gave them during festive periods, they would have had nothing in their homes.

For me, that is worth more than anything else. It gives me joy to know that I am touching lives. Everything I do comes from my sweat, but I thank God that I am receiving my rewards from Him.

I remember that while we were growing up, there were hardly ever fewer than 15 people living in my father’s household because he was a pastor. Many people in our area wanted their children to attend Baptist schools, and my father was in charge of the then Ondo Province.

Every month, teachers would line up in front of my father to collect their salaries. We also received many letters from people seeking employment as teachers. Several people lived in my father’s house, and he would train them, send them to school and support them in other ways.

When I got to Europe and encountered difficulties, but eventually found my feet, I wrote to my father in Nigeria, encouraging him to continue doing what he had always done for people because I was reaping the benefits of his kindness abroad.

God eventually blessed me so much that I became an object of envy to some of the people I met there.

There was a particular man I met in Austria who, I believe, was sent by God to help me. Although we were schoolmates, I did not tell him I was travelling to Austria. Towards the end of my stay in Nigeria, I got his phone number through another schoolmate, Mr Alaba Orunja.

When I arrived in Vienna, Austria, I called him, and he immediately took me under his care. He made sure, to the best of his ability, that I succeeded. Orunja is a native of Ado-Ekiti, and I owe him a great deal.

When people say a friend in need is a friend indeed, he is one of those people who truly exemplify that saying.

I have also always identified with anything concerning Ekiti in the diaspora. Wherever I have lived around the world, I have remained actively involved in Ekiti associations.

Who has been the greatest influence on you?

My father. He is my hero. Everything I am doing today, I learnt from him when I was very young.

My father taught me kindness, honesty and generosity. He taught me to help the needy and be contented with whatever I have.

The charitable activities I am involved in today began on the day I lost my father, 35 years ago. I started small by giving educational materials to students, awarding scholarships and providing sporting equipment. Over the years, the initiative has grown into what it is today.

What experiences would you regard as unforgettable?

There are quite a number of them because I have gone through a lot in life.

When I was in Austria, things were so difficult that I sometimes slept under the stairway because I had nowhere to stay. I would go to the library and pretend to be reading. When it was time for everyone to leave, I would hide somewhere so that they could lock me inside and I would have somewhere to sleep for the night.

When I woke up in the morning, I would simply brush my teeth and go to school.

Whenever I look back at those days, I can only thank God.

At that time, it was relatively easy to return to Nigeria. You did not necessarily need to buy a fresh ticket. If someone came around with a return ticket, you could buy it from the person and travel back to Nigeria. I think I paid N225 for my ticket at the time, when the naira was still very strong.

You were also allowed to purchase only $500 worth of travellers’ cheques in a year, and my N500 fetched me $880 at the time.

Another unforgettable experience involved a friend in America who saw me one day when I had gone to clean up a place that had been burnt down to earn some money.

You can imagine what I looked like. I was terribly rough and unkempt. He saw me in the train and asked what my problem was and why I was doing such a job. He asked if I was alright and said he would rather return to Nigeria than do that kind of work.

But today, that same friend calls me whenever I am in the United States to borrow money to pay some of his bills. Each time he borrows, he never bothers to repay me.

One of the lessons my father taught me was that whatever legitimate work you can do to earn money without stealing, you should do it. Do not look at anybody or feel ashamed.

I have too much self-respect to go around begging people for anything.

How did you meet your wife?

I met my first wife when I came to Nigeria on holiday from Europe. A friend of mine, who was also my schoolmate, told me he wanted to introduce me to a lady.

He organised a birthday party in Igede-Ekiti, where he introduced us. Unfortunately, I had only a few days left before returning to Europe, so we did not have enough time to interact and get to know each other properly.

However, we started communicating, and she knew what she wanted. Before I knew it, she had secured her visa to Vienna, visited my family, and other arrangements followed.

My family also had to visit her parents to complete the necessary traditional marriage arrangements. That was how she eventually joined me, and we started our life together in Austria before moving to the United States.

God blessed us with wonderful children. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long, but I thank God that I have very good and loving children who relate very well with me.

What is your favourite food?

Amala and ewedu. I used to love pounded yam, but as one advances in age, I have come to realise that eating pounded yam with vegetables may not be the best option for me. Although I still eat it occasionally, I make sure to take it with plenty of vegetables.

For now, amala and ewedu remain my favourite food.

What do you do for leisure?

My children would tell you that their father’s favourite movie is CNN.

I have also joined a golf club in Ekiti. I enjoy walking around sometimes, but what I love most is watching the news and reading books, particularly political books.

Do you listen to music?

Yes, I listen to reggae music. After reggae, I listen to gospel music, particularly songs by Yinka Alaseyori.

I am so much in love with her music that whenever I have an event or anything doing today, Yinka Alaseyori is the person I want to perform for me.

What is your advice to the younger generation?

What I will say is that hard work pays. Always see the cup as half full, not half empty.

If you have a target, remain focused on it and never get discouraged. No matter how difficult something may appear, if someone else can achieve it, you can also achieve it.

Always think outside the box, and do not allow other people’s failures to make you believe that you will also fail. If someone fails, it should encourage you to work harder and find a better way to succeed.

Take calculated risks in business and diversify your investments. There is no shortcut to success. You will win some and lose some along the way before eventually getting to where you want to be.