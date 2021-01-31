As schools resume Monday in Edo, NUT insists on strike, tells parents to keep children away

Notwithstanding the threat by the state government to enforce the “No Work, No Pay” policy, the Edo State branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has resolved to go ahead with an indefinite strike action over condition of services.

In fact, the union advised parents/guardians to keep their children and wards from school which resume Monday February 1 for second term as academic activities will be disrupted following an indefinite strike action.

The union appealed to parents/guardians to keep their children/wards at home pending when the issues in dispute are favourably resolved as their teachers are resolute in going with the indefinite strike.

The state government had last Thursday in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie ordered public primary school teachers and school heads to resume academic activities unfailingly on Monday, February 1, 2021 or risk forfeiture of salaries.

In a joint statement by the chairman, Mr. Pius Okhueleigbe and assistant secretary general, Mr. Moni Mike Modesty Itua and three others during the weekend in Benin, the teachers noted that the union has not called off the indefinite strike embarked on since January 18, 2021.

The statement urged public primary school-heads, teachers, parents, pupils and the general public to disregard all forms of threats, blackmail, intimidation, announcements, pronouncements and moves from any quarter, aimed at discrediting the indefinite strike action.

It noted that none of the anti-democratic tactics will utter the unshakeable resolve of the union and her members in ensuring that the teachers 10-point demands are met by the Edo State Government.

The unionists added: “It has been reported that government has issued a threat of “No Work, No Pay”, amongst others, to striking teachers with effect from 1st February, 2021.

“Ordinarily, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State wing would not have bothered to respond to the said pronouncements because they were directed at “National Union of Teachers”, a body unknown to the constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but considering some parts of the pronouncements that bear teachers issues presently in dispute between NUT, Edo State Wing and Edo State Government.

“The indefinite strike action by public primary school-Heads and teachers which started on the 18th day of January, 2021 is still very much in force, hence by Monday, February 1, 2021, it will continue unhindered in the (18) eighteen Local Government Areas of the state.”

The teachers are demanding the payment of the 2013 to 2015 promotion arrears of teachers in Oredo, Orhionmwon and Uhunmwode local government areas.

Others are reinforcement and guarantee of the payment of primary school teachers monthly salaries, on or before the 27th day of every months as directed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, correct implementation of the 30 percent Special Allowance for Teachers in schools for challenged children and all arrears.

