As-Salam University to commence operation in Jigawa in 2022

A privately owned higher institution, Assalam University located in Hadejia, Jigawa State, will commence operation in 2022.

The chairman of the establishment committee, Dr Abdulkadir Sale Kazaure, made this disclosure in Dutse, the state capital, while fielding questions from newsmen on the take-off of the university, which is owned by an Islamic organisation, the Jama’atul Izalatul Bidi’a Wa’iqamatussannah (JIBWS).

Dr Kazaure commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor, Muhammad Abubakar Badaru and other public functionaries for their support for the university project.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take charge of any challenges that cannot be addressed by the committee in the process of the establishment of the university. We cannot thank him enough for his show of support since the commencement of this project.

“In the same measure, we commend Governor Badaru for his government’s allocation of 150 hectares to JIBWIS for the establishment of this university,” he said.

The committee chairman praised other governors and participants at the foundation laying ceremony for their avowed commitment to the successful take-off of the university.

The university is expected to commence full operation in the next two years, he stated.

