As Osinbajo visits, Niger governor promises not to interfere with primary elections

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has restated his decision not to interfere in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections.

Governor Sani Bello stated this when the Vice President and APC presidential aspirant, Professor Yemi Osinbajo met with the party’s delegates on Wednesday at the Government House, Minna.

He said the party in the state has been at peace based on his stand not to impose any candidate and to allow party members to have a free say and choice.

The governor recalled that his decision has helped the party in conducting hitch-free and successful party congresses from the wards to state levels.

He assured that he will maintain his position so as to allow delegates to vote for the aspirant of their choice.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo who interacted with the delegates assured them of his readiness to serve the country and to improve all spheres of the economy.





Responding to questions and observations made by the delegates ranging from women empowerment, youth development and insecurity among others, the Presidential aspirant assured them that he will give priority attention to them when given the mandate.