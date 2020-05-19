As organisation gives food to orphans in Ibadan

As part of its contribution towards helping the underprivileged especially the aged and minors in the society, a nonprofit humanitarian body, the Hand of Support has reached out to hundreds of orphans in Ibadan by giving them food items to help sustain them during this period.

The orphans that benefitted from the programme are those that live in two of the registered orphanages within Ibadan; Oyiza Orphanage and Foster Foundation as well as LA Vie Mot Global Mission.

The Hand of Support was born out of the desire to bring succour to the needy in the society through different financial and material donations that not only comfort the needs of the downtrodden but also by creating different outreach programmes and activities to restore hope to people in the society who are undergoing different stages of parental and socioeconomic trauma.

Speaking during the formal handover of food to the orphans in the two homes, the founder of Hand of Support, Mrs Godiva Johnson, represented by Wale Olapade, commended the caregivers in both homes for putting smiles on the faces of the children in their care and prayed that God would continue to strengthen them the more.

“We are only doing this little thing to thank God for keeping us alive and healthy. The circumstances these children find themselves are not their making but where fate has decided to place them and this was one of the reasons the Hand of Support was established to help children especially the disadvantaged ones across board, to live normal lives.

“We are donating these to your orphanages as a way to establish our hand of support to the children and reach out to them in love because we see as them as the future of this great nation. We also did this to connect with the caregivers in order to encourage them and assure them that they are not alone in the humanitarian services. This gesture is the first in your orphanages but we promise, God willing to continue to extend similar gestures from time to time as we have been doing to other orphanages in Nigeria,” he said.

The Hand of Support gave different food items including toiletries for the use of the orphans and encouraged them not to allow their situations get them to give up on their dreams of a better future.

In his response during the presentation of the food items, the coordinator of the Oyiza Orphanage and Foster Foundation, Mr Ige Idris, thanked the representative of the Hand of Support for the kind gesture, explaining that the food items and toiletries donated to the orphanage at this peculiar period that the country is still on partial lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic is a God-sent gesture to the home.

“We must tell you that the food items will go a long way in sustaining the home at this time of lockdown and we also send our immense thanks and appreciation to the founder of the Hand of Support organisation for reaching out to us,” he said.

Also in her remarks, the representative of the LA Vie Mot Global Mission home, Olawunmi Ayomide, thanked the Hand of Support foundation for not only donating to the home but also for thinking about them and connecting with them at this point in time.

“We are happy to receive these items from you and we want to sincerely appreciate the kind gesture from the founder and the outreach team of the Hand of Support. May God continue to enrich and bless you abundantly,” she said.

For the children in the two homes, the Hand of Support foundation’s effort is not just giving out sustenance but also a message of hope.

