Nigerians are already weighing the performance records of state governors especially those marking their first year in office. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State appears to be changing the narrative about governance unlike a few other places still enmeshed in hiccups, KUNLE ODEREMI writes on the trend in the oil-bearing state.

GOVERNOR Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State was apt in his description of the sweeping perception of governors by Nigerians. In a lecture to mark the 2024 Democracy Day in Lagos on Wednesday, June 12, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it was not the best time for one to be the chief executive of a state in the country.

“Disclaimer: I am a serving state governor and thus part of the governing elite. At a time when state governors have become easy scapegoats for everything wrong in Nigeria, I will, by association, also take responsibility. It is not a good time to be a Governor in Nigeria,” he asserted.

“I know that many of us in government love our country to death and are spending sleepless nights trying to fix it within the permissible boundaries of our operations and resources, but here is not the place to offer excuses or defence.”

The predicament of the governors is also partly a function of the transitional process that threw them into office, as the change of baton is usually characterised by a rash of intrigues. Where there is a seamless process, the new helmsman hits the ground running in the bid to fulfill his pre-election promises.

In the 2023 governorship election, 31 28 new state chief executives came aboard to succeed governors who were on the verge of completing their second term in office. The states include Ebonyi, Kaduna, Rivers, Cross River, Rivers, Niger, Akwa Ibom, just to name a few. Delta is one of such states, where there was synergy between the immediate past governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowaand his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori that has been evident in sustenance and continuity, as well as consolidation in service delivery.

The MORE agenda

MORE is the slogan of Governor Oborevwori in his committed move to take the state the prism of crude oil and gas. It is the acronym for Meaningful Development; Opportunities for all; Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security. Through the agenda, he is making sure that the people come first to derive maxim and optimal benefits from their common patrimony.

While consolidating the gains of the past, sustaining the tempo of economic development, he is pragmatic in raising the bar of good governance, accountability and prudence.

For instance, the projects are designed in a manner that empowers the people as most of the contracts are embedded with local contents. Many of them are awarded to indigenous construction firms with proven track records of integrity, quality standard, competence and capacity to deliver. Coupled with this is the involvement of host communities in the construction and handling of the project as the contractors hire and recruit a considerable percent of the people (workforce) from the communities for jobs at different phases, levels and units to complement the skill and professionalism of the high calibre officials on the frontline.

Legacy projects

Given the trajectory of the country, most states are not known to embark on highly capital-intensive projects. Much of such projects are usually initiated by the Federal Government, but sadly, those projects are abandoned after the government would have sunk billions of public fund and other scarce resources into them and litter every nook and cranny of the country.

However, the Delta State Government, is reconstructing governance; it is not just embarking on legacy projects; it is also marching its words with action, cash and skilled manpower. The cash backup guarantees steady work and progress at the site of the multibillion projects, including the N78 billion contracts for the construction of flyovers, cloverleaf, and road expansion projects in Effurun and Warri metropolis of the state.

At the turning of the sword, Governor Oborevwori hinged the choice of Julius Berger for the contract on not only by their excellent record but also by their experience in road construction, particularly in riverine terrains. The project was the outcome of diligent, painstaking, critical planning and deft negotiations with the firm in his administration’s bid to kick-start an infrastructural revolution meant to change the face of Warri and environs.

“It is pertinent to know that this is the first time in Delta State that we are engaging Julius Berger Plc in construction jobs. They have been in Delta, they worked in NPA, but this is the first time the State Government is engaging them for construction projects.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Delta State, I want to express my deep appreciation to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the Ministries of Works (Highway and Urban roads), Justice, Finance, and the Office of the Secretary to the State Government for the countless energy invested in the process,” a highly enthused governor said about the project.

He was confident in the capacity and capability of the firm, saying: “We have seen what they have done in other states with topography like Warri and we are confident that they will replicate the same feat here.”

Today, the contractor has not just mobilized to the site but also pragmatically made progress in the promise to deliver within a record time. According to Governor Oborevwori, the project holds a lot of promise for the state because when completed, the multidimensional project transforms Warri and its environs; ease the vehicular traffic by decongesting the area and relieving commuters and other people of the excruciating hardship.

Besides, he declared: “It is often the case with road construction projects, there will be direct employment benefits for our people, especially, engineers, artisans and even food vendors. Transporters and so many others in the construction value chain also stand to benefit.”

This is based on the fact that the contracts include road expansion of a section of DSC/NPA Expressway, including a Cloverleaf Interchange at the existing Effurun flyover, alongside two pedestrian bridges, Flyover bridges at Enerhen junction to Marine Gate, DSC roundabout and PTI junction.

Given the pace of work so far, the construction giant shows to have its eye on the ball as its management said: “We commend the Delta State Government for these projects, and we are honoured to be the chosen technical partners for the delivery of this vision. We are also looking forward to a successful partnership, a great achievement of the vision and the commencement of a new era to the benefit of the people of Delta State.”

Article of faith

On March 24, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, made a vow before the citizens of the state: a solemn promise to deliver all inherited projects. It was in line with such pledge that he said the Emevor Road project, which is designed to boost the socioeconomic activities in the state, would be completed soon.

Oborevwori spoke while inspecting the construction/rehabilitation of Emevor- lvrogbo – Orogun Road (Phase 1) at Emevor town, in Isoko North Local Government Area. Oborevwori commended the construction company, describing it as a dependable stakeholder in the drive towards the actualisation of the MORE Agenda of his administration.

“I particularly acknowledge ERCL for ensuring that the Emevor road construction project will be delivered in due time, considering the extent of works so far accomplished at the moment. I am assuring you of the continued patronage by the Delta State Government.

“This company has established itself as a reputable entity within Nigeria’s construction sector, consistently delivering projects of exceptional quality and standards, dedicated to excellence, and earning its recognition as a reliable partner in the developmental efforts of Delta State.

“I am satisfied with the progress achieved by the company on various aspects of the projects, including the deep double drain on the shoulders of the road to ensure free flow of water, in order to promote flood control, quality of materials utilized, viable equipment alongside a highly experienced and diligent crop of engineers.

“I want to commend ERCL for its unwavering commitment to delivering projects within stipulated timeline while maintaining compliance with the highest quality standards. The importance of collaboration between government and private sector entities in driving sustainable development initiatives across the state cannot be overemphasised,” the governor said.

Delta as construction sites

Within a space of 365 days in office, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori turned Delta State into a real construction site. He has madesure that every local council area fully feels the presence of his administration. There is no local government where there is no project.

He has walked the talked the talk, initiating and completing projects across the state. Some of the projects are the Delta State High court complex; OkpanamIbusa bypass; ongoing projects in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun which are the construction of road/expansion of a section of DSC/NPA expressway from Effurun roundabout to DSC roundabout along Effurun/Patani (East West) highway including the construction of a cloverleaf Interchange of the existing Effurun flyover bridge alongside two pedestrian bridges in Effurun.

Also, is the construction of a flyover bridge from Enerhen junction, Effurun, to Marine gate Warri in Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Areas of Delta State; design and construction of a flyover bridge at DSC roundabout, along the Effurun/Patani (East West) highway; design and construction of a flyover bridge at PTI junction along the Effurun/Patani (East West) Highway.

He also ensured completion of projects inherited from the immediate past administration at Dennis Osadebey University, Anwai, Asaba, administrative building; 500-seater auditorium; two 250-seater lecture theatres, University Gate House, access Road into the campus; and Faculty of Agriculture Complex. Also, is the ultra-modern administrative building, Vice-chancellor’s lodge, and the Faculty of Engineering, all at Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

The list of the projects also completed by the governor include the Okpolo/Enhwe/Uwheru road (Phase II) in Isoko South Local Government Area; construction of Nsukwa/Umute/Adonte road (Phase I: Umute/Adonte) in Aniocha South LGA,; rehabilitation of General Hospital road with a Spur to Police Command road from Warri/Sapele road to Ajamimogha/Mabiaku link road, Warri in Warri South LG; construction of internal roads and drains in kurutie town, Warri South-West LGA; rehabilitation of Esisi road from Warri/Sapele road to Estate roundabout with a spur to Nana College road to link Ajamimogha road, Warri, Warri South LGA; construction of roads around Otovwodo junction, Ughelli in Ughelli North LGA; construction of Okerenkoko Township Roads, (Phase V) in Warri South West Local Government Area; rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Ohorhe/Adagbrasa-Ugolo-Okuodiete road with a spur from Adagbrasa-Ugolo through Ughwagba Community to Okanjunction along Eku-Osubi-Effurun Road in Okpe LGA and reconstruction of upper and lower Erejuwa road in Warri, Warri South LGA.

A steady progress is being made on the construction of a long bridge designed to connect 15 communities including the Okungba that witnessed a major crisis recently. At the moment, these communities can only be accessed through canoes or in the alternative; the people have to go through tortuous routes before they could traverse to their communities. The bridge is being handled by an indigenous firm.

Testimonies

There is an avalanche of testimonies on the giant strides of the governor in the area of infrastructure and legacy projects within the one year. For example, former President Goodluck Jonathan was thrilled by the devotion and vision of the governor to enduring legacies and the spirit of continuity since governance is a continuum. His speech while inaugurating the new court complex built by the governor underlined his score card of the governor so far.

Jonathan said: “There are some projects that are very fundamental to the growth and development of the state and we expect anybody who takes over government to continue with them and you are doing exactly that.

“I believe that if you go across the country today, this is one of the best judiciary headquarters in the country and I congratulate the governor and the judiciary of delta State for this exemplary project. Please continue to manage the resources of the state in this manner and use the money in a way that will affect the people positively.”

