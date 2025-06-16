As Lagos begins Electronic Call-Up, truckers issue warning over $21bn investment

Truckers associations operating within the nation’s port industry have warned that if the commencement of the electronic call-up system along the Lekk-Epe transportation corridor is meant for revenue generation, truckers might be forced to hike haulage cost or withdraw their services from the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep seaport and the $19 billion Dangote Petrochemicals Refinery, both in Lekki axis of Lagos State.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had announced the commencement of the enforcement of the electronic call-up system within the Lekk-Epe axis from today (Monday).

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune exclusively on the enforcement of the electronic call-up, the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) warned that the enforcement of the electronic call-up regime will only be successful if it is not geared towards revenue generation.

According to the Chairman of AMATO, Chief Remi Ogungbemi: “In view of the following increases around Lekki-Epe corridor which includes:- infrastructures, Vehicular movements, Population’s etc, Electronic system of admitting Trucks into the area is the best, but it’s shouldn’t be used as an avenue for revenue generation, rather it should be used to ensure sanity and orderliness inorder to ease cost of doing business within the corridor.

“If any cost is going to be attached, the cost shouldn’t be borne by truckers, but the industries that the trucks are servicing.

“Industries like the Lekki Port, Dangote Petrochemicals Refinery and others should bear the cost of the electronic call-up system because they are suppose to make provision for trucks that are patronising them, just like the way eateries provide parking spaces for their Customers.”

Also speaking, another trucker and member of the Maritime Truck Drivers Association (MTDA) who wouldn’t want his name in print explained that forcing truckers to pay for electronic call-up in Lekki-Epe corridor may either lead to a hike in haulage cost or protest by truckers.

“To start with, the operators of the electronic call-up system in Lekki and that of Apapa are two different bodies. By implication, a truck will pay for call-up to load in Apapa and also pay to drop same at companies or terminal in Lekki. This might not be acceptable.

“The congestion in Lekki needs government intervention but not for truckers or Petroleum tanker drivers to pay for the failure to do so.

“If this issue is not well managed by the Lagos State Government, it might lead to withdrawal of services by truckers around the Lekki axis.”

In a related development, the Lagos State Government backed the enforcement of the electronic call-up system, revealing that between 360 and 400 Trucks currently ply the Lekki-Epe axis daily.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry stated that the enforcement of a technology-driven E-Call Up System from Monday, June 16, 2025 is due to mounting traffic pressure caused by the increasing volume of articulated trucks along the Lekki Epe corridor.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who was quoted in the statement, explained that increase in the number of trucks plying the axis necessitated the introduction of electronic Call Up System.

“We currently have between 360 and 400 trucks operating in the corridor daily, but projections show that the number could nse significantly — with Dangote Refinery alone capable of dispatching 3,000 to 4,000 trucks once operations reach full capacity,” he noted.

He further explained that the E-Call Up System is designed to prevent chaos on the roads by regulating truck movements using a structured scheduling framework, stating that under the new regime, truck operators will be required to register online and upload their Authority to Load (ATL) documents.

Mr. Osiyemi mentioned that only trucks that are validated and cleared will be granted access to designated truck parks, where they will await an electronic call up notification before proceeding to their loading destinations, stressing that the process ts aimed at reducing illegal parking, improving traffic flow, enhancing security and safeguarding road infrastructure along the busy corndor.

The Commissioner said the initiative marks another bold step by the State Government in its commitment to transforming transportation and logistics Management in Lagos, especially in fast-growing industrial hubs like the Lekki-Epe axis.

He reiterated the need for voluntary compliance by all stakeholders.

