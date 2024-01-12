A new economic hub is emerging in Ogun, the Gateway State. It is happening along the corridor of Kobape-Siun-Sagamu-Interchange road. Multinational companies are springing up steadily on that stretch as investors continue to reckon with Ogun State as their destination of choice.

The fact is well known that the Abeokuta-Sagamu-Interchange road is the ceremonial route to the Gateway State capital as it links the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Lagos-Benin and by extension, the South-Eastern and northern parts of Nigeria.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite and the Governor of Ogun State, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun commissioned two new factories and extension of the Tropical General Investment Group (TGI) at the Sagamu Interchange.

This 36-kilometre long corridor also hosts a vast number of government acquired lands guided jealousy by the Ogun State government, which according to the government’s Master Plan, is designed to be the emerging Dubai of Nigeria as it is expected and has began to harbour big industries, skyscrapers and the best of modern housing schemes.

It makes sense to project that with these industries getting located along that stretch, it will trigger economic growth and throw up many job opportunities which will naturally drag people to gravitate towards the area. The unfolding scenario will create an increased demand for workers and managers. Other businesses such as real estate agencies will then follow the factories to meet the pressing housing needs of the workers and expatriates. This will no doubt create more jobs and more demand for housing.

Interestingly, three of the few modern estates along the corridor and free from government acquired lands are the Pelican Brief Estate, Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments and the Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate, among other state government-owned estates alike. The corridor also hosts the largest brewery in West Africa and some existing multinational companies. The Ogun State Agro Cargo Airport is just a few distance away from the axis.

The Pelican’s range of products on this Siun-Kobape-Interchange corridor were conceived to be an eco-friendly environment with a serene ambience where men and nature would align to promote ‘good health and longevity,’ and is away from the congestion of the Abeokuta metropolis.

The essence is to make Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments a zero-carbon emission environment that is fit for human habitation, a tourist attraction with a specially built lounge, recreation areas, specially built club and a gym for the comfort of the calibre of clients that have keyed into the concept.

Interestingly, Pelican Brief Estate and Pelican Ecostay Apartments have a full government approved layout. It has its own Master Plan which provides for green areas and at the same time, an eco-friendly place called Pelican Ecostay Apartments. It is conceived to offer comfort and healthy living. Already, about N10 million have been earmarked for the purchase of plants and tree seedlings in phases. The concept is that a seedling will be put in each plot and compound so that, in the next two or three years, one can always have a serene ambience and zero carbon emission. In the estate, there will be no power generator in any apartment, it is going to be 100% eco-friendly.

In its bid to also compliment the Ogun State government’s efforts on lighting up the corridor, the management of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited has also earmarked a whooping sum of twenty million naira (N20m) to provide an industrial solar-powered street lighting for the link roads that connect the housing projects on the corridor, and a strategic collaboration with the Ogun State Police Command for a possible siting of a police station.

The estate is not a product of happenstance. On the contrary, it was deliberately sited at that particular spot in Masa-Kobape area of Abeokuta to give investors peace of mind. It is a place where man and nature will align to promote good health, longevity and away from the congestion of Abeokuta metropolis. This is why it has become increasingly important that those who cherish a good health-promoting environment should key into the estates now and not delay any further.

One stricking feature about it is its proximity to strategic to key economic indicators in the state and neighbouring states. It is a 45-minute drive from Ikeja, Lagos and less than 20 minutes from Prof Wole Soyinka Train station, Abeokuta. It is all encompassing and truly an emergent tourist attraction. All of its specially built lounge, recreation areas, specially built club and gym have been specified in the Master Plan of Ecostay apartments and the same is being extended to the Pelican Brief Estate. Efforts are being made regularly to make the setting as natural as possible. In the estate, there are friendly birds and a camel that will enhance the movement of tourists.

The estate is well approved by the relevant government authority. The beauty of government approved layout estates is that in every layout for government-approved estate, there is a portion mapped out for green areas, recreation, hospitals, worship centers and schools, it is compulsory and one can’t use that portion for any other purpose. Before the government approves a layout, you must have a green area, you must have a place for recreation, you must have a commercial area so that nobody goes to build shops in front of his apartment to sell groundnut or coconut. Such will never happen in Pelican Brief or Pelican Ecostay Apartments because there is purposefully cut out space for that. There is a commercial zone and there is going to be a 5-storey building housing a corporate headquarters. One of its floors will house the Oko Opo Foundation while another floor will be for the supervision of the estate.

The last floor will be for the second passion of the promoter –broadcasting– as plans are underway to have a radio station as there is going to be a convergence of knowledge with reference to Nigerians who have excelled in many endeavours and want to retire to the place. The broadcasting station will tap into their wealth of experience by bringing them on one or two live programmes in the envisaged radio station. It is going to be the knowledge base, the tourist attraction and future of Ogun State. What else can one ask for in an estate? This is definitely the time to think and invest in Pelican Brief Estate Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments and Pelican Green Acres Farm Estate at Kobape.

Adeyemo is the Chief Executive Officer of the Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited.

