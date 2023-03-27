Soji Ajibola

United Kingdom-based AS Energy Limited has keyed into Bayelsa to the World Expo economic policy with the groundbreaking of a multi-million naira Pipeline Manufacturing Company in Yenagoa.

The groundbreaking ceremony which is scheduled for 28th March 2023 at Polaku in Yenagoa local government is one of the many gains of the Bayelsa To The World Expo held last year which is aimed at opening up the state economic frontiers.

The AS Energy, Bank of Industry, and other companies that were in attendance at the events had shown interest in exploring the business opportunities that abound in the state.

The project, according to Engr. Gbenga Olaniyan Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AS Energy Services will generate employment for the teeming youths in the state, as well as boost the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

This development is in line with the Economic thrust of the Prosperity Administration which is geared towards diversification from the oil and gas sector.

It will be recalled that participants at Bayelsa To the World Expo had in a communique issued at the end of the summit agreed to broaden the economic base of the state through active participation.

The Bank of Industry, (BOI) has resolved to open office in Yenagoa to support businesses in providing long-term single-digit funding to Bayelsans while the Nigeria Export Promotion Council also indicated interest in having one of its offices in the state.

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council indicated it would locate an office for Export promotion and facilitation in Bayelsa State. It Congratulated Bayelsa’s Women Entrepreneurs in Export and stated it was ready to partner with the State for the establishment of an Export Academy.

Amongst resolutions from the Communique was that the state government needs to develop a policy or framework for the technology industry in Bayelsa. This will help provide linkages between the state government and the organised private sector interested in developing the local tech ecosystem.

Tourism Expert and Mauritius Academic Prof. Gaitree Vanessa Gowreesunkar expressed the possibility of a Mauritius-Bayelsa twinning over Tourism Development to boost revenue from the sector for mutual benefits.

SureAid Development Initiative and Society for Advancement of Village Economy (SAVE) offered 5 automatic international remote job placements for digital skills set and training of Bayelsans in the ongoing SureAid Learn, Earn and Prosper (LEAP) program to enable wealth creation benefits arising from the digital economy.

US-based lottery expert and consultant, Barr. Fred Dan Ifem is ready to launch a promotional scheme for housing projects in Bayelsa State to accelerate the prosperity drive of the government.





The need to develop an enabling legal framework for lottery activities so the state can gain revenue from the sector arose during the deliberations. The Lagos State Lottery Board was noted as one of the highest revenue generation agencies for Lagos State and pursued the same goal in working to increase its revenue stream through lottery activities.

The need to carry out a socio-economic survey in Bayelsa State that will provide Local Government Areas with specific data to plan and engage donor agencies on priority areas of development partnership was put forward.

Possible Public-Private partnership investments for a Cancer Hospital, the Tower Hotel, Solar Farm, and Electricity Grid in Bayelsa state by foreign investors on a Build-Operate-Transfer model were outlined.

There’s a need to improve and expand the existing digital infrastructures in Bayelsa state, including broadband access, electricity and mobile network connectivity. This will help accelerate the growth of the technology ecosystem in Bayelsa state with emphasis on free Wi-Fi area provision for positive engagement of the youth population.

The traditional Ijaw massage will be scaled up as an international health and wellness service to rival Chinese massage therapy with partner outlets in Abuja, Lagos and the Diaspora.

The need to usefully convert the natural aquatic splendour of Bayelsa for revenue generation as well as a hub for seaplane tourism, conference tourism and deep sea fishing logistics was advanced. It is time to move from potential to reality in order to put Bayelsa State in its rightful place of global pride.

The need to have an annual or Biennial Economic Policy Dialogue series to serve as a tool for the monitoring and evaluation of the Economic policy and Development framework was agreed upon.

It was agreed to host a technical session on the Validation of the Draft 30-year, Bayelsa State Economic Development Plan 2022 – 2052 within the shortest possible time.

Technical Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor on Economic Development and Liaison Dr.Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri commends the Management of AS Energy Services, Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Mineral Resources as well as other stakeholders over roles played towards economic growth for benefit of Bayelsans.

