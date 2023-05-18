CoinShares’ latest weekly report on the flow of funds into digital asset investment products reveals a consistent pattern of outflows for the fourth consecutive week. During this period, the outflows reached a sum of $54 million, bringing the total outflow to $200 million since the start of the year. Amidst the outflow, Cardano (ADA) saw the maximum influx. OKB Coin (OKB)’s dip makes it a good choice to invest in right now. Meanwhile, the new meme coin PAT WARS (PAWS) has initiated its presale sending shockwaves into the crypto market.

Cardano’s Substantial Influx

Interestingly, alongside the outflows, there were also inflows observed in various alternative cryptocurrencies, indicating an increasing willingness among investors to explore new opportunities. Remarkably, among these alternative coins, Cardano (ADA) stood out as the top performer.

According to CoinShares, investment products dedicated to Cardano witnessed a substantial influx of $500,000 in the previous week. This surge in investment is especially notable as it marks the highest inflow into ADA over the past month, contributing to a total inflow of $4 million since the beginning of the year.

Bearish Trend For OKB

The OKB Coin (OKB) plays a vital role within the OKEx ecosystem, offering several benefits to exchange users. It serves as a form of payment and provides potential discounts on trading fees, making it a valuable investment for users trading on the OKB (OKB) exchange.

The price of digital assets in the volatile cryptocurrency market constantly fluctuates, and these declines have had a notable impact on the OKB (OKB) coin. In the past week, the price of OKB (OKB) coins experienced a decrease of -8.43%, causing concern among investors regarding a potential bearish trend for the token.

Short-term investors looking to capitalise on a rally and long-term investors aiming to buy during a market dip can find the current trend useful. OKB has been trading near its midpoint for the past five days, with the token being 2.39% below its five-day high and 6.24% higher than its five-day low of $43.05.

PAT WARS: The Future Of Meme Coins

PAT WARS (PAWS) is an exhilarating meme coin that draws inspiration from both Star Wars and the love for cats. Leading the charge is the PAT WARS clan of Jedi cats, a delightful and wise mascot. But what sets them apart? They are the masterminds behind the groundbreaking platform, placing utmost importance on community.





The devoted development team invests significant effort and time into nurturing a flourishing community. This dedication is evident in the incorporation of features that foster decentralised governance and empower the community. Notably, the introduction of a DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organization) enables active participation and voting on crucial decisions by community members.

Moreover, PAT WARS takes pride in its remarkable collection of NFTs, granting owners exclusive access to captivating events, compelling content, and unique opportunities. At the heart of the PAT WARS ecosystem lies PAWS, the native utility token built as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. This strategic choice ensures exceptional speed and security, potentially positioning PAWS as a formidable competitor among industry leaders. The convergence of Star Wars enthusiasts and cat lovers within the vibrant community creates an environment driven by innovation and shared passion.

