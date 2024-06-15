Oluwasoore Akinfe is a content creator, a social media manager, and a media enthusiast. She graduated with a First Class from the Department of English, Lagos State University (LASU) in the 2022/2023 session, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.54. In this interview by Kingsley ALUMONA, she speaks about her academic journey, language challenges in Nigeria, among other issues.

What did you dream of becoming in secondary school? And what was your most memorable secondary school experience?

In secondary school, I wanted to be a lot of things. Some days I wanted to be a journalist, other days I wanted to be a presenter. At a point, I wanted to act. I just wanted my face seen and my name heard. While I am not a screen goddess yet, I enjoy putting people in front of the camera. I work as a media person ─ so, I do a lot of scriptwriting. Now, I just enjoy being backstage. I like the feeling that things are going smoothly because of me. Funny how I don’t even think about being on the big screen anymore.

My most memorable secondary school experience? I had a lot of memorable secondary school experiences, but one I can remember at the top of my head was one time when I got a perfect score in a subject (Marketing). I had a 100 per cent. The teacher was so pleased and he made sure I was celebrated. God bless him.

You are Yoruba. Why did you decide to study a foreign language (English) instead of your indigenous language (Yoruba)?

The English language is a beautiful language as is any other language in the world. I applied to study English language because I find the language fascinating. The way it constantly evolves draws me in. It allows access to information and connects people from all over the globe. This could be helpful for future studies, travel, and even career opportunities.

Which English course(s) was your best course and why?

Phonology. Phonology has always been my favourite. The study of the sound system of English captured my heart from the very first day. And I must give honour to my lecturers who took phonology courses because they made it even more enjoyable.

Making a First Class in English is not easy. How did you manage to achieve this feat? Any template you could recommend?

You are absolutely right. Making a First Class in English requires a lot of dedication and effort. For me, reading became a habit. I would read because I wanted to and not because exams were around the corner. I found out early enough that night reading isn’t my thing and so I shouldn’t think I can understand an entire semester in one night. I prayed too. I knew I wasn’t the smartest nor the most serious. I just needed God to help me.

My advice to the student reading this would be to read smart. Always be one step ahead. Lecturers are different, so know your lecturers and how they like you to answer their questions.

What was the title of your final-year project and what were the major findings from it?

The title of my long essay is ‘A Sociolinguistic Appraisal of Jumoke Verissimo’s ‘A Small Silence’’

The totality of the long essay was able to ascertain that language informs social practice just as society dictates language. The different tones used by the author demonstrate that Nigerian society, especially the Yoruba community, emphasises respect in language use. Subsequently, the novel serves as a mirror that reflects Verissimo’s social environment. The physical setting of the novel reflects the author’s observation of her social environment.

What is more? The themes explored within the novel provide insights into societal norms, values, and issues. By shedding light on specific aspects of society, the author encourages readers to reflect on and reconsider their own beliefs and behaviours.

You stated on your LinkedIn page, on your convocation day, that your mantra throughout your undergraduate days was ‘Eyes on the prize.’ Was making a first class the prize or was it something else? What did the prize cost you?

‘Eyes on the prize’ was what I would always tell myself when I felt tired and discouraged. It would remind me that what was ahead of me was far bigger than how I was feeling. I made a lot of sacrifices too. There were times I would pass on gigs and job offers because I had to prepare for a test or exam and I would rant and feel sad, because why me?

I should mention that while on this journey, I was a content creator, a social media manager, a personal assistant, and I was even influencing at a point. So, distractions were everywhere and that mantra helped and still helps me get my head in the game.

Was making First Class the prize? We can say that because I had been on First Class from 100 level and didn’t want to drop. I told myself many times that it would have been better if I never experienced a first-class CGPA than to graduate without it. But the ultimate prize was to make everyone proud of me, especially my parents, and I’m glad I was able to achieve that.

It is generally believed that many English graduates are not writers or good writers. What is your take on this?

Not all graduates of English are writers, and not all writers are graduates of English. What an English degree does is to equip you with valuable writing skills, but it’s not the only path to becoming a good writer. There are many kinds of writers: journalists, copywriters, technical writers, novelists, etc. They all need different skill sets. An English degree might prepare you well for some, but additional training might be needed for others. Just like any skill, writing takes practice and dedication to improve. An English degree provides a strong foundation, but consistent writing and seeking feedback are essential for becoming a good writer. I know this because I am a content writer.

There has been a call for basic education pupils to be taught in their indigenous languages instead of in English. What are your thoughts on this?

I believe learning in our indigenous language will help pupils grasp concepts more easily and develop a stronger foundation for future learning. Research suggests that learning in multiple languages can enhance cognitive flexibility. It was found that pupils who were taught in their native languages had a better understanding of the subject than the ones who were not.

Among Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa languages, if you were to recommend one official indigenous national language to be adopted and used by Nigerians, which one would you recommend and why?

I would say it is best to embrace Nigeria as a multilingual country and look for ways to celebrate and utilise its richness for national unity and progress. Just like the concept of ‘Unity in Diversity’, promoting national unity will be better achieved by celebrating and fostering the use of multiple major languages, not just one.

What major academic and infrastructural challenges in LASU made your studentship less memorable, and how do you think the school management could help in this regard?

The large class sizes. Large class sizes make it difficult for lecturers to give students individual attention and it can be very tiring. The good news is that the school management has started working on more lecture halls for students. I got to see some of them before graduation, and I was pleased.

What they need to do now is to prioritise maintenance by allocating resources for regular upkeep of buildings, lecture halls, and sanitation facilities to create a comfortable learning environment.

With the uncertain economic realities and high unemployment rate, which extra skills do you possess to navigate the demanding labour market? Where do you see yourself in five years?

I possess skills in content creation and communication. With all the experiences I gathered in school from volunteering and internships as an undergraduate, I can create different kinds of content, from social media posts and marketing copies to reports and email content. These few months that I have been out of school have given me first-hand experience in project management, and I love it. I might just explore further. Another thing I really love is the media, and I look forward to getting a degree in media and communication.

Where I see myself in five years is difficult to say, as technology is constantly evolving. However, I believe I will be integrated into various industries, collaborating with amazing people to provide strategies and ideas that will change the world.

What is your advice to students who are aspiring to achieve the kind of academic feat you achieved?

In the last newsletter I sent to my subscribers, my first advice to undergraduates is to start well and remain consistent. I would also advise that they find a study method that works for them. Using myself as an example, when I found out I wasn’t a night reader, it helped me plan my schedules accordingly. Also, they should not entertain procrastination. That’s often the enemy. They should fight it. Graduating with a First Class comes with a lot of sacrifices. So, they should be prepared to make sacrifices. The last, but not the least, would be to pray to God for guidance.

