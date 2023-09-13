Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who returned to Nigeria from Germany where he has been for the past three months and his return may have further fired the politics of the succession battle across the political divides in the state. HAKEEM GBADAMOSI writes on this development and the mood of the state during the governor’s absence.

THE news and announcement of the return of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State after a three month medical vacation in Germany was greeted by euphoria and relief across the state, while hundreds of people of the state danced, threw fists in the air and cheered over Akeredolu’s return. The governor, who arrived last Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and headed straight to his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, where members of his cabinet briefed him on the activities of government during his absence on Friday. He had handed over power to his deputy, Mr Lucky Ayeditawa, through the State House of Assembly and later extend his vacation through another letter to the lawmakers.

His absence was marked by a number of intrigues, deft moves within the various caucuses and blocs in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, as well as in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The swift maneuverings was largely on the basis of the politics of the governorship election coming up in the State next year. Then, incumbent Governor Akeredolu would be completing his two terms of four years as the chief executive officer of the Sunshine State. His extended vacation abroad had provided the real opportunity for some groups and individuals to test the waters and possibly plot the graph ahead of real preparations for the epic battle for the soul of Ondo State.

Nonetheless, his return brought a great relief to the people, especially his teeming admirers, party faithful, sympathisers, who believe and share the political ideals, ideas and principle of the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). They were excited that he was back to accelerate the pace of work in the last lap of his administration as well as maintain the momentum of his frank and exciting contributions to crucial national issues and policies that touch on the country as a whole without whose ox is gored.

But in the midst of the euphoria that greeted Akeredolu’s return, the state chapter of the PDP criticized the governor for returning to his private residence in Ibadan, and not Akure, Ondo the state capital.

The PDP, in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Kennedy Peretei, described the action of Akeredolu as a lack of respect for the people of the state. The party opined that the first point of call by Akeredolu should have been Ondo State, “where everybody prayed for his quick recovery and return to his duties.” The party expressed fear that Akeredolu might practically relocate government to his residence in Ibadan. “This is very absurd and an insult on the sensibility of Ondo State people. If Akeredolu has been certified fit to resume duties, let him notify the Assembly accordingly to conclude the remainder of his tenure for which he has been barely tolerated,” PDP claimed.

It was apparent that Akeredolu was unperturbed by the disposition and antics of the main opposition party in the state on news about his return after weeks of vacation. He moved quickly to resume office, receiving reports from his team on the state of affairs while he was on vacation. He set the ball rolling by informing the state House of Assembly of his return to resume duty immediately. The Speaker of the State Assembly, Honourable Oladiji Olamide, who confirmed the receipt of the letter said it was in line with Section 190(1) of the Constitution.

The governor also met with critical stakeholders, appreciating them for their support and prayers and the good work they had carried out while he was away on medical vacation. Akeredolu said: ”We are now back, and we give God all the glory. As of today, I’m back as Governor of Ondo State. We thank God that I am alive and here. It’s your prayers that have kept us here. The office of the Governor has resumed full work.” He assured the people of his administration’s unwavering commitment to the progress and development of the state.

Matters Arising

Though the governor has safely returned to the country and his duty post, his absence was not without anxiety, tension and mistrust among members of the ruling APC in the state, his trusted lieutenants and those eyeing Akeredolu’s seat. Many of them were of the opinion that the governor’s absence may give his deputy an upper hand in the race.





Some few days after the governor travelled to Ibadan to observe his medical leave, there were rumours that he was incapacitated. The rumours escalated due to the shades of opinions and interpretations emerging from different quarters and directions. Some camps in the political circle alleged that the loyalists of his deputy, Aiyedatiwa, were behind the rumours about the governor’s ill health so that their principal could be fully in charge of the seat of government.

Other persons claimed that the rumours were the handiwork of mischief makers among the aspirants eyeing the party’s ticket for next year’s governorship election. However, there was a noticeable crack in the state cabinet with some members pitching their tent with the deputy governor while some distanced themselves from the Acting governor. The cold war within the state cabinet was attributed to an alleged bid by Aiyedatiwa to succeed Akeredolu in office in 2024. He has not declared his intention to run in the governorship election officially. The schism between the two camps became more pronounced immediately news filtered in that Akeredolu had travelled out of the country for medical treatment. The disquiet was particularly discernible among cabinet members, as some appointees were said to be meeting to discuss the power-sharing formula. Other appointees of Akeredolu were said to have met and promised juicy positions. Some chieftains of the APC who pleaded for anonymity accused Aiyedatiwa of masterminding statements from opposition political parties urging the governor to hand over power to him or resign.

Opposition parties, including PDP and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) began to call for Akeredolu’s resignation if he could no longer perform his functions and that he should stop governing the state in proxy. PDP through its spokesperson, Peretei said “Ondo State Chapter of PDP, demands that those hiding the governor should tell the people where he is to save the state from speculation. If for whatever reason, Akeredolu can no longer discharge his official responsibilities, the most reasonable thing to do is to hand over to the deputy governor as required by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).” The SDP in the state through its chairman, Stephen Adewale said: “It is well past time for Governor Akeredolu to show up and prove the doubting Thomases wrong. This is not the time for them to hide in their cocoon of imperturbability. This is not the time for the nonsense spewed by APC apologists and many politicians who are abetting the governor to shirk his constitutional responsibility.

“A prolonged uncertainty over the administration of Ondo State will cost the state untoward setback. There is no doubt about this. And that is why silence is dangerous now. Ondo State is in a rare moment in time when only genuine, exhaustive, and wide-ranging conversations can save the impending storm. This is the time to start the constitutional conversations.”

However, the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to Governor Akeredolu, Dr Doyin Odebowale, traced all the negative reportage against his boss to the doorsteps of beneficiaries of the governor, who had been planning to draw mileage from the governor’s absence. Adebowale, in a statement said that, “these ruthless politicians, ostensible representatives of the people without followers, believe that the best way to portray the current health challenge of the governor is by spreading falsehood against those perceived as impediments to their prebendal predilections. They are setting members of the Executive Council against one another, dropping dangerous but mendacious hints against their fellow appointees.

“They praise some as ‘honest’, ‘brilliant’ and ‘diligent’ while condemning others, perceived to being in the ‘opposing camp’, as ‘corrupt’ and ‘inordinately ambitious’. They hold constant meetings, speculating on the state of health of the governor. These elements attract negative sentiments to an administration which had enjoyed relative peace and overwhelming goodwill from the people up till now, based on impactful achievements.”

But Aiyedatiwa, in a statement he personally signed, maintained that there was no crack in the state Executive Council despite the uproar that the Executive is replete with crises and divisions. He said all the rumours and insinuations making the rounds in the state are nothing but falsehoods and attempt to cause a distraction for the Akeredolu-led administration. Aiyedatiwa said: “Let me aver without mincing words that rumour about the disruption of government activities are misplaced and only arose as a result of impatience and lack of proper understanding of the running of the machinery of government. In any case, such misrepresentations and apparently baseless allusions are to be expected when political gladiators by their activities in the build-up to party primaries and gubernatorial elections in any state try to heat up the polity. Ondo State cannot definitely be an exception.

It is, therefore, important to assure our people that governance is on course in the state. Mr Governor has laid a solid foundation for one Administration in the state and there is, undoubtedly, no politically debilitating division in the government.”

Crux of the matter

However, the power play within the ruling party is said to hinge on the aspirations of some APC politicians eyeing Akeredolu’s seat after his tenure. Some were said to have read the body language of the governor towards installing his deputy as his successor in 2024 and were bent in sponsoring blackmails and falsehood to displace Aiyedatiwa and cause strain in the relationship between the Aiyedatiwa and his principal.

In the past one week, the governor has moved to strengthen his grip on the machinery of government. Inside sources said Akeredolu might take more far-reaching actions in the coming days to further reposition the administration. His decision to relieve all aides to his deputy on Tuesday did not come to some individuals close to the corridors over the ongoing scheming. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, directed the affected aides to submit all government properties in their possession to the acting permanent secretary in the office of the deputy governor. The statement categorically declared the disbandment of the press crew of the deputy governor, with the coverage of his office assigned to the ministry of information and orientation.

A prominent member of the party said “many of these politicians are praying for Akeredolu’s return, to prevent Aiyedatiwa from wielding enormous power. They believe if Aiyedatiwa becomes the govenor, in case the governor resigns, he (Aiyedatiwa) would be contesting the election as a sitting governor and will be difficult to contest against him.” Meanwhile, all have suspended all campaigns and activities and shelve their aspirations until the governor is back to his feet, as a mark of solidarity with ailing governor.

Some of these aspirants were said to include Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa, Chief Olusola Oke, former NDDC Commissioner, Gbenga Edema,

With the return of Akeredolu, there is no doubt that political activities will resume in the state for the race to Alagbaka House in 2024. But, it is certain that a shakeup in the cabinet is imminent while heads may roll as the governor resumes duty to put things back to shape, while most citizens of the state are in suspense.

