As the Christmas and New Year travel season approaches, Nigeria’s domestic aviation sector is again confronted with the familiar challenge of managing increased passenger demand, route pressure and the need for operational efficiency.

This year, however, some airlines appear to be responding not just by preparing for the seasonal rush, but by expanding their networks and restoring connectivity to underserved and previously abandoned routes.

The moves by Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines and ValueJet, Umza Air, and other airlines suggest that operators are increasingly recognising the importance of route expansion and connectivity as strategic tools for capturing the surge in passenger traffic expected during the festive period.

For an industry frequently challenged by high operating costs, fluctuating demand, infrastructure constraints and the pressure to sustain profitability, the decision to expand routes during the peak travel season is both an opportunity and a test of operational capacity.

As part of the positioning for the season, Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline by fleet and network reach, is taking a significant step towards strengthening North-South connectivity with the introduction of daily flights linking Asaba, Anambra, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Warri to Kano and back, effective November 20, 2026.

The airline has also increased its flight frequency to up to nine daily services between Lagos and Abuja, with plans to start London-Owerri flight services in December.

United Nigeria Airlines is also pursuing a connectivity-driven strategy through its partnership with Plateau State government, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to commence Jos-Kano and Owerri flight operations. The airline recently conducted its Lagos-Jos-Kano-Jos-Lagos route.

ValueJet, meanwhile, is working towards strengthening its domestic network through the restoration of previously operated routes, another indication that airlines are seeking to maximise existing market opportunities ahead of the year-end traffic surge.

Similarly, Umza Air has outlined plans to strengthen its domestic route network, expand fleet capacity and deepen its participation in the Nigerian and international aviation markets, with the proposed acquisition of Airbus A320-200 and A340-600 aircraft forming part of its long-term growth strategy.

Other operators, including Ibom Air and Aero Contractors, may also to respond to the seasonal demand, as the industry collectively prepares for one of its busiest periods of the year.

The seasonal capacity race, however, is not confined to domestic airlines. International carriers are equally adjusting their schedules to take advantage of increased travel demand between Nigeria and overseas destinations.

Delta Air Lines, for instance, is set to resume its non-stop Lagos-New York flight for the festive season, with daily operations scheduled from December 2, 2026, to January 18, 2027.

Ultimately, the route expansion and restoration initiatives by domestic airlines, alongside the seasonal return of international services, point to a potentially more competitive aviation market during the 2026 festive season.

For air passengers, the expectation is that increased connectivity will translate into more choices, improved convenience and potentially better access to destinations.

For airlines, the challenge is to ensure that the additional capacity delivers commercial returns while maintaining safety, reliability and service quality

As the festive travel rush gathers momentum, the real measure of the industry’s preparedness will not simply be the number of routes announced or flights introduced, but how effectively airlines manage the increased traffic and deliver the connectivity gains beyond the holiday season.