Following the failure of the previous efforts made by the past administrations to rid the different airports across the country of abandoned aircraft, key players in the sector have again raised safety concerns about the presence of the disused planes at the airports.

While are over 100 aircraft of different brands and sizes have been found to litter the airports with Lagos airport harbouring the highest number of such aircraft, fear is being nursed by stakeholders that the continuous presence of the abandoned planes could be used as a means of launching attacks on the airports particularly the international airports.

Most of the affected airports particularly the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed airport, have become an eyesore to airport users including foreign nationals coming to the airport for the first time as they are confronted with abandoned aircraft many of which have been covered with weeds owing to long years of abandonment.

The previous governments through the ministers of aviation had moved to evacuate the disused planes from the airports all to no avail as the owners who happen to belong to the powerful cliques in the country had used litigations to frustrate such efforts.

The present minister of aviation and aerospace development, Mr Festus Keyamo like his predecessors had, in December, 2023, given the aircraft owners a 90 days ultimatum to relocate their abandoned aircraft.

Six months after the expiration of the ultimatum, the abandoned aircraft continue to occupy large expanse of space at the airports despite the safety risks they pose to the airports its users and passengers.

As the sector prepares to witness the first anniversary of the President Bola Tinubu’s government in office,key players have again placed the issue of the abandoned aircraft on the front burner.

Speaking on the issue, the Chief Executive Officer at Selective Security International Ltd, Mr Ayo Obilana described the situation as an age long one which he said had created environmental hazards and other threats.

He lamented that how the owners of such aircraft are not only rich but powerful in the land who care less about turning many of Nigeria aerodromes to aircraft cemeteries.

According to the security expert, many of such aircraft were used as hideouts by miscreants in the past to attack taxiing aircraft and also commit unlawful acts against civil aviation. hence, “It has always been a huge problem which the

FAAN AVSEC Department has relentlessly been combating. Unfortunately government is said not to be listening to FAAN.”

“Therefore there is a limit to what FAAN can do with regards to unilateral removal or disposal of such ‘aircraft relics’ from the aerodromes, fearing litigations which their owners might pursue against FAAN. Yes, they can be removed from the airside but with carefully mapped out strategies which must include legal process, recycling and boarding etc.”

