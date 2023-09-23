In the realm of estate planning, there exists a long-standing stereotype that women seldom take the initiative to draft wills for their husbands and children. Traditionally, the responsibility for such matters has often fallen on men, perpetuating the misconception that women are passive when it comes to financial and legal affairs. However, times are changing, and an increasing number of women are recognizing the importance of proactive estate planning. This article delves into this shift, exploring the reasons behind it and the benefits it offers.

Breaking the Stereotype

Historically, men have typically been seen as the breadwinners and decision-makers of the family, while women have often been tasked with caregiving roles. This division of responsibilities has contributed to the stereotype that women are less involved in financial and legal matters, including drafting wills. However, societal norms have evolved, and women are now more active in their careers and financial planning.

Reasons for the Shift

There are a few factors contribute to the shift in women taking a more active role in estate planning:

Financial Independence: Women are increasingly financially independent, which gives them a stronger stake in their family’s financial well-being. They understand the importance of protecting their assets and ensuring their family’s future financial security.

Education and Awareness: With greater access to education and information, women are becoming more aware of the legal intricacies surrounding estate planning. They understand the potential consequences of not having a will in place.

Changing Family Dynamics: Modern families often have different structures and dynamics. Women are more involved in decision-making processes, making it essential for them to participate actively in estate planning.

Equal Legal Rights: Legal systems in many countries have evolved to grant women equal rights in matters of inheritance and property. This change in legal frameworks encourages women to exercise their rights and responsibilities in estate planning.





When women actively participate in writing wills for their husbands and children, several benefits emerge:

Clarity and Control: Women can clearly outline their wishes regarding asset distribution, guardianship of their children, and other important matters. This ensures that their intentions are honored.

Protection for Loved Ones: By having a well-structured will, women can safeguard the financial future of their spouses and children, providing them with a sense of security and stability.

Minimizing Conflicts: A well-thought-out will can prevent disputes and conflicts among family members, ensuring a smoother transition of assets and responsibilities.

Peace of Mind: Active involvement in estate planning gives women peace of mind, knowing that they have taken steps to secure their family’s future.

Empowerment: Taking control of their financial and legal affairs empowers women, boosting their confidence and sense of self-determination.

The stereotype that women do not write wills for their husbands and children is rapidly becoming outdated. As women gain financial independence, access to education, and awareness of their legal rights, they are taking on more active roles in estate planning. This shift not only benefits women themselves but also contributes to the financial security and well-being of their families. By breaking free from stereotypes and actively participating in the estate planning process, women are forging a path toward a more equitable and secure future for their loved ones.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…