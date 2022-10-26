ArtsForChange, NCAC launch arts challenge, call for entries

In a bid to uncover, stimulate and promote creativity amongst Nigerian youths, Arts for change in conjunction with the National Council For Arts And Culture (NCAC), under the leadership of its Director General, Olusegun Runsewe, has unveiled a creativity competition tagged Creativity Talent Challenge.

NCAC is a Nigerian agency saddled with the responsibility of coordinating, developing, preserving, and promoting the living arts and culture of Nigeria both locally and internationally.

Arts Challenge, a big money competition with entries closing on Friday, November 25, will see the winner walking away with the grand prize of N 500,000, while other shortlisted participants will win consolation gifts and certificates of commendation.

Organisers of the competition, White and Black Ideas, revealed that it is an avenue to unearth young and yet unknown talents in the country, adding that entries will be categorised into six zones of the country namely North West, North East, North Central, South South, South East and South West.

Speaking on the motivation behind his agency’s collaboration with White & Black Ideas, Runsewe said: “The collaboration aligns with the mandate of the council to encourage such organisations in our collective drive towards the development of the Nigerian creative industries, especially among children and the youths.”

Open to Nigerians above the age of 18 years, the competition which encourages authentic Nigerian culture encourages artists of all manners to show their creative side.

“A one-of-a-kind competition , allows for the submission of works of art such as painting, sculpture, visual arts, drawing, photography, and ceramic, among several others.





“To participate, artists have to submit a paint or craft of maximum size 3×4 feet alternatively 90X120 centimetres reflecting the theme “Nigeria: Stronger Together.”

While he added that participants are required to submit Visual artwork in three pictures with one showing the face of the participant, while crafts are submitted in 59 seconds recorded video and a picture showing the work and the face of the participant are to be submitted to artsforchangeng@gmail.com.