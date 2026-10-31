Arts journalist, Olatunbosun’s chapbook debuts at Helsinki Book Fair

YINKA Olatunbosun, a Nigerian arts journalist and writer, presented her first chapbook of short stories at the Helsinki Book Fair in Finland, held from 22 to 25 October. The event is the largest literary fair in the Nordic region.

This appearance is a new step for Olatunbosun. After years of covering African culture and contemporary art as a journalist, she is now taking on the role of fiction writer.

Her chapbook, ‘The Letter Grandma Left,’ edited by Olasunmbo Olajubu, features six stories that look at identity, life in Lagos, stigma, and cultural memory. The stories also explore the emotions behind everyday moments. Through careful observation and vivid imagery, the collection connects West African experiences with bigger questions about family, belonging, and the challenges of human relationships.

Olatunbosun described the collection as a result of “grit and determination” when talking about her writing process. She explained that one of the main stories started from imagining a meeting between a child and his grandmother, which led her to explore the stigma faced by children with autism.

“The Letter Grandma Left is a collection of fictional stories as well as a quiet commentary on the stigma against children living with autism,” she said. “In truth, I didn’t set out to use the story for advocacy, but in the course of developing the story around a hardworking woman with three children, this child’s episode with his grandma in my imagination begged for my creative attention, and I purged it out in a short story that can be easily digestible.”

The chapbook also shows the writer’s hope of getting people to read more often. “It is easy to read, and with just six stories, I think everyone should be able to complete it within a day,” she said. She described the project as a way to support a campaign to read one book a day.

The collection will be available on Amazon, and print copies can be ordered in Nigeria and other countries.

Olatunbosun works as an assistant editor at THISDAY Style and continues her role as a senior arts journalist. She has also written short fiction, including Dirty Alani (2025) and Blood on the Staircase (2026).

By appearing at the The Helsinki Book Fair, Olatunbosun introduces her work to an international audience and moves her career in a new creative direction.