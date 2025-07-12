Artists showcase works at Jagz Hotel Ibadan maiden arts exhibition 

It was a a great outing in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Friday during the maiden edition of the arts exhibition organized by the leading hospitality company, the Jagz hotel.

At the event, popular and emerging artists were on ground to display their artistic works to their admiration of the arts enthusiasts who came from far and near to the venue.

A popular Tunde Odunlade arts and culture connexion, artcolony gallery, keniclays, kennybee, onyxarts and Gabriel Oroleye, among others displayed their iconic artistic works.

The art exhibition which was themed “Roots and Resonance, Artists and their Arts ” speaks of the importance of one’s historical identity and preservation of cultural heritage, as it reflects both personal and collective narratives.

The exhibition documents history, culture and tradition. It also seeks to inform and reinform the audience, not just to view the works but to as well relate with them, retain the works in their memories and tell the stories to others.

Speaking, the General Manager of the hotel, Mrs Folake Jacob said the exhibition was organized to show to the people that the company is not just about accommodations, but a promoter of culture, arts and tradition in the Africa continent.

While acknowledging the leading role of the hotel in the hospitality industry, promised stakeholders that the hotel would continue to use its platform to promoting rich cultural heritage of Yoruba land.

Jacob while commending the featured artists for their support and presence towards the success of the exhibition, the general manager, reiterated the commitment of the company to expose the people to the culture of Oyo State and beyond.

According to her, “It is not just about accommodation, we are also proud to promote our African culture and arts, which is the reason for organizing the first arts exhibition.

“We are not just ending it here , we would keep promoting our African culture and we have so much more to unveil.

“You know most people are not aware of our rich culture especially here in Oyo State and people need to come here and explore the creativity in the state, that is part of what we want to achieve.”

On his part, a renowned artist Tunde Odunlade commended the management of the hotel for organizing the arts exhibition, saying it has helped in showcasing rich culture and discovering new talents in the art industry.

Odunlade said, ” My assessment of the show is that a lot of new talents have been discovered. There is no better way we can create a community better than art and culture. If we can use art as a tool for development, there is nothing better than that.”

On his advice for the government at all levels, the artist added, ” they should see the need to support art, not just for the economic reason but also for image laundry that will in effect bring about greater economic emancipation. They should wake up from their slumber and support art.

“I have used art to attract investors to Nigeria; when our country was owing money to reputable International financial organizations, former President Olusegun Obasanjo invited me to use art to let the world know how the debts are harpering our progress in 2001and I put up something with art and they cancelled 50percent of our debt. So, art can be used in many ways to bring about unity, political clearance and economic emancipation.”

In their separate interviews, Odunsi Olaniyi and Bola Opadiran expressed appreciation to the management of the Jagz hotel for putting the exhibition together, saying it is another way of promoting young artists and the culture of the Nigerian populace.

They were of the view that the arts works were inspired by the untold stories and histories, which remain raw and unexplored.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE