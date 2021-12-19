Artiste management is my calling —Nnauku Jennifer

Despite studying Chemical Engineering for her undergraduate studies, Nnauku Ifeoma Jennifer says she wants to prove that artiste management is one job she effortlessly carries out.

Ifeoma has in a short time carved a niche for herself and proven to be efficient in the business of managing artistes.

While speaking in a chat about her foray into the music industry, she disclosed that she had always loved music from a tender age and even got involved in musically-inclined activities. She, however, added that even after studying chemical engineering at the university, nothing ever prepared her for the path she took.

In her words:”Nobody is actually ever prepared for a path or a journey, so I won’t say I was chosen or prepared for this.I’ve always had a knack towards music and it has always been my dream to be in the forefront of music production, being a part of the origin of a song. There’s just this affinity towards music and sound that one would consider decorous.”

Ifeoma also noted that her parents expressed displeasure about her choice of career and tried to dissuade her, but this, instead, fueled her love and passion for her job as an artiste manager which has pushed her to achieve feats many people her age won’t naturally achieve.

“My parents were always against it. Did their possible best to make me shy away from music, but here we are, I’m attaining heights that one could only imagine. I’ve been able to master my art and I love the impact I’m making,” she said.

While recounting her experience so far, she expressed her excitement about how far she has come and is optimistic about her vision for the future.

“The job can be overwhelming sometimes, especially when it seems you’re not on the same page, but I won’t lie it’s everything I had envisioned. I hope to do better in the future, but for now I’m contended with every step taken,” she added.