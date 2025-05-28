Artist commences empowerment programme for 1,200 students in Oyo

The Chief Executive Officer of Young Artists Art Hub, Mrs Olaide Moyet-Turner, has commenced empowerment programme for 1,200 students including People Living with Disabilities in Arts and Craftmanship in three Senatorial districts of the state.

The empowerment which will take place within three months, commenced on Wednesday 5th March in Iseyin, Oke-Ogun Zone of the state.

The selected zones; Oke-Ogun, Oyo, and Ibadan, as Turner disclosed during an interaction with newsmen are noted for grassroots development in arts and craftsmanship.

Moyet-Turner said her intention was to hail young children into arts and craftsmanship for better entrepreneurial development in the state.

The popular artist maintained that it is expedient talents that are discovered at the grassroots especially in schools, being the most formal agency of socialization.

” Though, I am yet to receive any local and international supports, I will use my time, energy, funds for the development of children who are said to be the future of tomorrow.”

” Tomorrow is now, and everything possible must be done to affect positively the now generation for an enviable later tomorrow. I have started, and I believe soonest the yearly empowerment will increase beyond five thousand (5,000) yearly.”, she said.

She alluded to the fact that the developed nations such as China, gave an enabling environment for talents’ development which today has placed them above economically around the world.

Similarly, the award-winning female young artist empowered other 200 children in arts and crafts, especially for the 2025 Children’s Day Event at National Museum of Unity, Aleshinloye, Ibadan.

Mrs Moyet-Turner believed introducing young children to arts and craftsmanship would help to increase reasoning, and socio-economic contributions in their respective communities, insisting that art is the fountain for any professional who wishes for outstanding excellence in his chosen field or career.

The empowerment, designed to cover 1,000 students in all, will include provision of skills, start-up materials, and guidance to beneficiary students and communities and spill through the month of June 2025.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer, Young Artists Art Hub who appreciated the infrastructural development under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, and volunteers on the scheme enabling successes at every round, said schools targeted within Ibadan and Oyo Zones will have been covered by June ending.

