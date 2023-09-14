Abdullahi Dantasidi, National President, National Artisanal and Small Scale Mining Cooperative Society has declared support for the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake on the order which gave 30 days deadline to illegal miners in the country.

This was contained in an open letter signed by Dantasidi, addressed to Mr Dele Alake, the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, and made available to newsmen in the Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa state on Thursday.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development recently issued a 30-day deadline for illegal miners in the country to join miners’ cooperatives or face the full wrath of the law.

Dantasidi, who expressed wholehearted support for the decision, said it will go a long way in combating illegal mining activities in the country.

“Illegal mining not only poses a significant threat to our nation’s environment and natural resources but also undermines the livelihoods of countless indigenous miners who abide by the regulatory framework.

“Your resolute stance in this matter sends a powerful message that the rule of law will be upheld and that only responsible mining practises will be encouraged,” he said.

He said that as critical stakeholders in the mining sector, artisanal miners believe that the Minister’s decision is a step in the right direction in actualizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s goals in the mining sector for the overall development of Nigeria.

“This initiative has the potential to revolutionise the mining sector, fostering cooperation, knowledge sharing, and sustainable mining practises,” he added.

He, however, urged the Minister to embrace a collaborative approach by working closely with the leadership of artisanal miners in the country to bridge the gap between government officials in the cities and local artisanal miners in the forests to get unregistered or illegal miners yet to join a cooperative to do so before the expiration of the 30-day deadline.

“We are committed to supporting your efforts in any way possible. Whether through advocacy, resource mobilisation, or capacity-building programmes, we stand ready to collaborate closely with your ministry to realise the full potential of this initiative,” he said.

Dantasidi then commended the Minister’s dedication and visionary leadership in steering Nigeria’s mining sector towards a sustainable and prosperous future.





“We are confident that, under your guidance, our nation’s natural resources will be harnessed responsibly for the benefit of all citizens.

“Once again, please accept our heartfelt support for your 30-day ultimatum and the establishment of miner cooperative societies. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of these measures on our country’s mining sector,” he added.

