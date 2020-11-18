Artificial intelligence, robotics key to 4th industrial revolution ― NITDA DG

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi has said that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics are going to power the fourth industrial revolution.

He said this while delivering a goodwill message at the National Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, (NSE, in Abuja.

The conference themed: “Engineering Education and Lifelong Learning Opportunities for Sustainable Development” was attended by creme de la’ creme and veteran engineers across the country and beyond.

The Director-General, while speaking further, hinted that all the previous industrial revolutions were powered by engineers and now that we are at the verge of the fourth industrial revolution makes the conference even more timely.

He noted that Africa, as a continent, lost out in the first, second and third industrial revolutions but now we are at the verge of the fourth industrial revolution which is going to be powered by Artificial Intelligence and augmented reality and other technologies to change the way we work.

“Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics are changing the way we design, plan and execute engineering projects” he noted.

Furthermore the NITDA DG “this is the right time for you to learn how these new technologies are going to help you excel and thrive in this world we are creating, a digital world”

He hinted that the centre is equipped with the state of the art facilities that can help design and produce prototype solutions for the fourth industrial revolution and as such the Agency is looking forward to receiving a communique from this conference to see how we can work together and build innovation ecosystem in Nigeria and prepare our country for the fourth industrial revolution.

The president of NSE Engr. Mohammed Babagana emphasised the importance of Engineering in the development of any Nation. “Engineering is development, development is engineering and engineering is life”, he noted.

