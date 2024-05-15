The management of Arthur Jarvis University has announced the commencement of a well-equipped standard Institute of Trado-Medical Research within the University Campus.

The management of the school said their actions are in line with the Federal Government’s vision to create the Department of Traditional, Complimentary & Alternative Medicine (CAM) under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare as approved by the Head of Service in a letter referenced OHCSF/MSO/72/IV/132 and dated 4th April 2018.

The Chancellor, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, announced in a press conference in Calabar on Wednesday that serious health conditions such as hemorrhoids, prostate issues, diabetes, asthma, kidney stones, cancer, fibroids, epilepsy, bone fractures, dislocations, and setting will be addressed using various herbs from the nearby forest and the services of Traditional Medical Practitioners in the area.

Before exploring traditional medicine, he mentioned that extensive research had been conducted, revealing that in their 3-year study, numerous diseases were completely cured.

“The university comes in to streamline and bring to flesh how lives of people can be better through what our forefathers used to enjoy. Through this trado-medical, several Cancers that ordinarily would have required surgery have actually been treated 100%.”

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, Dr Joe Edet, stated that the National University Commission (NUC) has included Complimentary & Alternative Medicine (CAM) as part of the courses in the Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences under the CCMAS. This is aimed at educating graduates on the incorporation of Traditional, Complimentary & Alternative Medicine into the National Health Care System.

Established in 2017, Arthur Jarvis University, the leading private university in Cross River State accredited by the Federal Government of Nigeria, has seen significant growth with over 1000 students across four faculties. It has successfully graduated four sets of students who have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, Tribune online reports.