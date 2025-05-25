Arthur Eze hails Tinubu as ‘God’s gift to Nigeria’

Prominent businessman and philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “God’s gift to Nigeria,” commending his reform-driven leadership and commitment to national unity.

In remarks featured in an upcoming State House documentary commemorating President Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, Prince Eze, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, lauded the President’s courage, humility, and inclusive governance style.

A statement issued on Sunday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), quoted him as saying: “God doesn’t make mistakes. That man, Tinubu, was created for a purpose. God gave him the power to change lives.”

“He has no enemies. He is a unifier. He speaks with humility and honesty; that’s why we admire him.”

Reflecting on his own experience during the Nigerian civil war and his strong ties to the Southeast, the 76-year-old business magnate praised President Tinubu for his unprecedented outreach to the region.

“What Tinubu has done for the Southeast, nobody else has. He gave us the Minister of Works, the Minister of Science and Technology, and the Southeast Development Commission,” he noted.

“This is an opportunity for the Igbo to unite with the rest of Nigeria.”

Prince Eze expressed full confidence in the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that Tinubu has shown wisdom and resolve in navigating the country through economic challenges and political uncertainty.

“He assumed office at a fragile time, but God has given him the wisdom to change Nigeria for the good of the present and future generations,” he said.

He called on all Nigerians to support the President in the interest of stability, peace, and prosperity.

“He’s not a man of division—whether Christian or Muslim, he respects all. All he asks is that we pray to God and work together,” Eze stated.

Concluding with a heartfelt blessing, Prince Eze said: “May God guide Nigeria and President Tinubu. He gave him this power and will help him complete the job.”

