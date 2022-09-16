Arthur Eze, Dr Fabian Nwaora, Ned Nwoko for Peace Achievers International Awards 2022

A renowned indigenous, but international award, organised to honour personalities that have contributed to the development of peace across the globe has announced that it would be honouring billionaire Prince (Sir) Arthur Eze as one of the biggest honors, The Life Time Achievement Award, Dr Fabian Nwaora, Chairman EFAB Properties Limited,and Prince Hon Ned Nwoko, at the 11th edition of the prestigious Peace Achievers International Honors 2022 in partnership with American Management University USA.

International peace has been core to the fundamentals of our organization and thus, in our eleven years of existence, our major aim has been to promote international peace, especially through our annual summit and peace education campaigns. In the past, we have been able to pursue international peace by facilitating and motivating humanitarian and peaceful movements across Africa.

This 11th edition is tagged with the themed: “Role Of The Nigeria Youths, Business And Community Leaders , Media And Security Agencies In The 2023 General Elections,” it was also confirmed that the forthcoming award ceremony will focus on 2023 elections and those who have contributed to making sure there’s peace in the land.

It was gathered that invitation has been sent to community leaders, youth groups, media houses, business and global communities and embassies in the course of pursuing international peace.

Speaking with the Project Director Africa of Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, encouraged government institutions and prospective development organisations to join the campaign for peace by participating in the forthcoming event, so as to ensure the undeterred promotion of peace across the globe, which cannot be achieved by the Organisation alone.

He also pointed out that the forthcoming election is pivotal to the unity and stability of the nation and would be of utmost importance for all private and public sectors to be on hand to find a way forward during the conference.

Others penciled down for the award are: Chairman EFAB Properties Limited, Dr Fabian Nwaora; Amb. High Chief Godspower Aburu (knight of St. Christopher); CEO, Gain Growth Hub Limited, Esimai Onyinyechi Vivian; Co- Founder, Pertinence Group, Wisdom Ahamefula Ezekiel; chairman, Vision Hub Limited,

Esimai Obianefo Uchechukwu; Amb. Samuel Takon Ojong. Phd; founder, Avaldora Help Foundation,

Mrs Adaora Chukwuma; chairman, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko; Hon ThankGod Ibeh; M/D CEO Mshel Homes LTD, Arc. Barka Umaru Mshelia.

The award ceremony slated for October 15, at Sheraton Hotel Abuja Nigeria from 5pm, is an annual event that brings together various international organisations around the world as stakeholders. The peace project is building a global partnership for Peace around the world.