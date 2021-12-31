ArtD Luxury unveils plans to promote art in 2022

ArtD Luxury, a company that focuses on creating original hand painted art on fabrics with the use of high grade professional paint not affected by dry cleaning has revealed its plans for 2022.

Speaking to the Friday Treat recently, the Executive Director, Mr Adedotun Obara said that ArtD as a company, intends to hold a major art network event in 2022 tagged ‘Sip and Paint’.

“The idea is for people to relax, paint, drink and network. The last event hosted by ArtD was a huge success graced by the Special Assistant to the Oyo State government on Youth and Sports, Honourable Kazeem Bolarinwa, among others. It allows their artists to express themselves through art on wears in a unique way that aims to connect itself with the public whilst satisfying customers who would prefer readymade or custom made designs customers. Anyone can wear ArtD”, he said.

The managing director, Adetunji Mujeeb Kolade also said the idea about ArtD was to promote art and allow people discover their own hidden creative strengths.

ArtD has presented some of their original works to former BBNaija housemates, Emmanuel and JayPaul, alongside other celebrities with their faces painted on the fabrics.

