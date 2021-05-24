Arsonists threaten Anambra governorship election ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday raised fresh alarm over threats to the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra and the general elections.

In a statement signed by Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, the Commission disclosed that arsonists at the weekend set ablaze three of its in Anambra, Imo and Enugu States.

The statement disclosed that of all the attacks, the most devastating was the onslaught on the Commission’s facilities at the State Headquarters office in Awka, Anambra state.

The statement revealed that the collation centres, 50% of the non-sensitive materials required for the November 6, 20201 Governorship, seven utility vehicles (Toyota Hilux), amongst others were burnt.

“The attackers were systematic and selective in their targets. The Pavillion which serves as Collation Centre during major elections was burnt down. In what is a major blow to our preparations for the Governorship election scheduled for 6th November 2021, two stores housing electoral materials were burnt down.

“New and old (but serviceable) electric generating machines numbering 376 for all the Electoral Wards and the extra numbers for backup were completely burnt. The electric generators were recently relocated from the Local Government Areas (LGAs) to the State HQ in the belief that it is more secure than the LGA offices.

“Similarly, as part of the Commission’s proactive measures to ensure the success of the Governorship election later this year, about 50% of the non-sensitive materials required for the November 6, 20201 Governorship election already delivered to the State have also been lost in the fire. In addition, seven utility vehicles (Toyota Hilux) were burnt.

“It will be recalled that following the fire incident on the eve of the 2019 General Election in which the Smart Card Readers for the State were destroyed, the Commission moved the replacement Smart Card Readers from the shipping containers to the concrete store for enhanced protection. Fortunately, the Smart Card Readers were not affected.”

Okoye said the damage done to its facilities in Imo was mild, “as no electoral materials or office equipment were destroyed.”

The statement further disclosed that the attackers burnt down the store in Igboeze South LGA office, Enugu state before the Neighborhood Watch and the Enugu State Fire Service responded and prevented the inferno from razing other parts of the building.

Okoye declared that weekend attacks have reinforced its conviction that “these are clearly orchestrated and targeted attacks aimed at incapacitating the Commission in conducting electoral activities, especially in Anambra State.

“The attacks on the Commission’s facilities have now become a national emergency. Accordingly, the Commission will brief the Government and stakeholders on these incidents.

“In spite of these setbacks, the Commission is determined to continue to discharge its responsibilities including the conduct of the scheduled Anambra Governorship election.”

