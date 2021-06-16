Arsonists at work again in Imo, raze houses of lawmaker, ex-Imo AG, behead security man on duty

Yet-to-be-identified arsonists, on Wednesday, stormed the private residence of the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo state, Chief Cyprian Akaolisa Okwuamarihe village and set it ablaze.

The hoodlums also burnt the house of the legislator representing Orsu state Constituency, in the State House of Assembly, Chief Ekene Nnodimele and beheaded his security guard on duty.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Governor Hope Uzodinma visited the Imo Police Command to commiserate with the killing of policemen and burning of their formations some weeks ago, urging policemen to be merciless to rampaging criminals they come across with.

Nigerian Tribune gathered, on Wednesday, that the arsonists disguised themselves as members of a local vigilante group to execute their dastardly plan.

The multi-million Naira ultra-modern building of the former Attorney General situated in his ancestral village was completely reduced to rubbles with explosives by the faceless hoodlums.

They were said to have later vanished into thin air after perpetrating the dastardly act.

When contacted, the immediate past AG, Akaolisa, who was a former Transition Committee Chairman of the Orsu Local Government Area, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with our correspondent.

He expressed shock that some criminal elements could commit such an atrocity, which, he described, as man’s inhumanity to man.

Meanwhile, Chief Nnodimele had recently lost one of his houses to a fire disaster, which has yet to find respite.

When contacted for confirmation, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, Abutu Yaro, referred our correspondent to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, who, however, did not respond to calls to his mobile phone.

