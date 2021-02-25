Arrival of vaccines would be the end of COVID-19 in Nigeria ― UN

The United Nations (UN) has said the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria and subsequent vaccinations would restore normalcy in the country.

Speaking in Abuja, on Thursday, while on a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Deputy Secretary-General of UN, Amina Mohammad, stated that once the vaccines get into the country and there are proper distribution and vaccinations, the virus would fade away with time.

She commended the Nigerian government’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing hope that the arrival of vaccines would be the beginning of the end of COVID-19.

“You can be rest assure that there will be many more pandemics, so we should be prepared with strong health systems to do so.

“We hope that the vaccines will become more available and equitable so that everyone gets it.”

The Deputy Secretary noted that the challenges in Nigeria were huge, though describing the country as a great investment destination.

“This is a country that is diverse in nature, ethnicity, religious backgrounds and opportunities. But these are its strengths, not weaknesses.

“And I think the narrative for Nigeria has to change to one that is very much the reality.”

While receiving the UN Deputy Secretary, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, told his guest that the Federal Government was making efforts to ensure Nigeria becomes the centre of trade in Africa.

The Minister also hinted that there be a document on the government’s investment policies in no distant time.

