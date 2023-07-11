The Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry with headquarters in Warri, Delta, says the two drug trafficking suspects, Adewale Abayomi Ayeni and Ebipakebina Appeal, misrepresented the aims and objectives of the mission.

It will be recalled that Ayeni, 39, and Ebipakebina, 41, were arrested were arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after they were linked with two intercepted consignments of fentanyl.

While Ayeni is one of officials managing the Prayer Call Centre of the church, Ebipakebina is a driver in charge of movement of international guests from the airport to the church.

Two female accomplices also arrested in Warri in the course of investigating the intercepted shipments included Naomi David, 28, who is a staff of United Parcel Services (UPS), and Stacy Njideka, also known as Nkiruka, 27, who is a business associate of Ayeni.

But chiding Ayeni and Ebipakebina for violating the church’s core values of discipline, honesty and integrity, the management of the church, in a disclaimer dated July 10 and made available to our correspondent on Tuesday in Warri, said Ayeni and Ebipakebina have been in its employ since 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The church management, which confirmed that the duo are officials in the mission, said they conducted each other contrary to the church’s core values.

“Our attention has been drawn to an information that states the arrest of two church officials by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

These individuals are staff of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry.

“The mission disclaims any conduct of her staff that is contrary to the aims and objectives of the ministry.

“This disclaimer is for the information of the General Public, particularly the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Thank you,” the statement, which was also posted in the official Facebook page of the General Overseer, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, read in part.

