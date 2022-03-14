Arrest nosediving voting trend, Lagos APC charges state executive members

The newly sworn-in executive members of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been charged to arrest the nosediving voting trend and take the party to the era of quality voting.

State chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, gave the charge in his speech at the swearing-in ceremony held at the party secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos on Monday.

Ojelabi advised the executive members to spurn issues relating to caucuses and work together to expand the membership strength of the Lagos APC.

He said: “Today’s event marks a new era in our great party. As you take the oath of office today, I want to urge us all to put our collective interests over and above personal interests and give every member of the party his/her dues.

We shall henceforth give priority to justice and equity. We will do everything within our powers to develop the party

As you take an oath of office, I want to charge you all to take a critical look at the responsibilities attached to that office and decide whether you still wish to continue or you want to change your mind because there will be no room for indolence and injustice.

We must all be ready to deepen our democracy and move forward the glory of the party. We must try as much as possible to reconcile all interests.

This team is saddled with the responsibilities of uniting every interest in the party. It means every member will work together to regain our lost glory.

As we take our oath of office today, I want to charge you all to go to your various constituencies and commence a process of harmony and genuine reconciliation.

Today, as you take the oath of office as executive members of the Lagos APC, be reminded that you are taking an oath of office to serve the good people of Lagos state and all members of the All Progressives Congress irrespective of caucuses.

We have to forget the issue of the caucus. Our focus should be on why we are here and what we are going to do to ensure peace, harmony and to expand the membership of the Lagos APC.

Take every member of our party and the public as your people who should be respected and be cared for. We must find ways to arrest the nose-diving trends of our votes and take Lagos back to the place of quality voting. I wish you all a peaceful tenure of office.”

The oath-taking exercise was conducted for the 36 state executive members by the All Progressives Congress (APC) former national Legal Adviser, Barr Babatunde Ogala, SAN, while chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi, presented certificate of office to the inductees.

