Army trains personnel in doctrine development for operational excellence

Adelowo Oladipo
The Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) has commenced a five-day training workshop on doctrine development aimed at enhancing the doctrine development skills of personnel.

The Commander of TRADOC, Maj. Gen. Kevin Aligbe, delivered the keynote address at the Workshop with the theme: Enhancing Doctrine Development for Effective Training and Operations in a Joint Environment in Minna on Tuesday 8th July 2025.

He emphasised the importance for army personnel to understand doctrine and its key concepts, saying doctrine defined who they were.

“It guides our operations and ensure unity efforts,” he said.

General Aligbe explained that doctrine was authoritative guidance that outlines how military forces operate in various situations.

He noted that it was built on experience, law, strategic needs and validated concepts, adding that doctrine was not a set of fixed rules but rather a guide to action.

The commander said the mission of the Nigerian army was to win all land battles in defense of the country’s territorial integrity, protect national interest and accomplish other tasks in aid of civil authority.

He said the Chief of Army Staff’s philosophy of command emphasized consolidating the transformation of the Nigerian army towards bequeathing a well motivated and combat-ready force.

He said the current Nigerian army doctrine was unveiled in Sept. 2022 and comprised twelve chapters.

The Commander said the doctrine covers various aspects, including the maneuvering approach to operations, mission, command and the Nigerian army approach to operations.

In his welcome address, Chief of Doctrine and Combat Development, Maj. Gen. Jamiu Jimoh, said doctrine was important in military operations.

Jimoh, represented by Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Babayo, Director, Lessons and Learnt, said doctrine was essential because it provides a unified framework for how military forces operate, ensuring unity of effort and facilitating effective training and operations.

He highlighted the role of doctrine in ensuring that different units can work together seamlessly in a joint environment.

“Doctrine plays a crucial role in ensuring that different units can seamlessly work together in a joint environment,” he said.

 He noted that the workshop aligns with COAS command philosophy which emphasises doctrine and combat development.

Jimoh called on participants to apply knowledge gained to enhance doctrine development and operational effectiveness.

